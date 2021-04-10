Action and Ambition
Chris Aristides Provides a Full-Stack Simplified Financial Solution with Jaris
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition. Chris Aristides is the Chief Executive Officer of Jaris. Jaris is a central private-label embedded financial services solution for software developers primarily targeting small enterprises in the payment-enabled software market. Jaris has simplified obtaining finance by providing a full-stack solution, allowing partners to enter the market with competitive, high-value solutions more quickly. Jaris, dedicated to constant innovation, makes it easier for payment-enabled software companies to offer private-label financial services to small businesses, thereby increasing engagement, retention, and brand loyalty. Listen to this episode to learn more!