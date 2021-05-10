Action and Ambition
Justin Wenczka Uses US-Patented Proof-Of-View Technology To Boost Viewer Engagement And Advertising Income For Content Creators And Publishers
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Verasity.io's consultant CRO is Justin Wenczka. Verasity's goal is to significantly increase ad revenue for video publishers across all platforms by leveraging their rewarded player and ad stack powered by its patented Proof of View technology. Out of approximately $400 billion in online advertising, up to 40%, or roughly $160 billion, is viewed by bots rather than humans. That's $160 billion in squandered brand advertising! Verasity has a US patent for its Proof of View system, which detects and eliminates ad fraud while only recording authentic human views of advertisements and video content on the blockchain. Verasity has patented technology that allows it to resolve the $160 billion advertising dilemma. Don’t miss this episode! You will learn a lot and you will love this episode.