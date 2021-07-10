Nick Arambula and Chris Lee Built a Furniture Company to Create Space for Companionship And Comfort
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we are joined by the Co-Founders of Neighbor, Nick Arambula and Chris Lee. Nick’s exposure to the furniture industry began at a young age, watching and later helping his mom build a furniture business while Chris was introduced to furniture building while managing a team of carpenters on a factory floor. Both became friends while working at Tuft & Needle and decided to combine their skills and shared values to launch Neighbors, a furniture company specializing in premium outdoor furniture and goods crafted for a long life outside with family, friends, and neighbors. Tune in to find out more on what inspired these friends to build their company from the ground up!
Annie Davis of Flow Cannabis Talks About Creatively Expanding and Growing in the Cannabis Market
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Annie Davis, she is the VP in Marketing of Flow Cannabis Co. the parent company of Flow Cana, the best-selling flower brand in California. Flow Cannabis is undertaking creative ways and solutions to expand the cannabis market and continue to grow the market, with a mission to showcase Northern California cannabis. This company’s goal is to enable farmers to do what they do best, which is to farm and to grow cannabis and provide other services. Annie Davis believes that It's important for consumers to ask questions about where their cannabis comes from, how it was grown,and who grew it. Let’s listen to find out more!
Jonathan Cogley Mentors, Guides, Invests In, And Coaches Business-To-Business Software Firms For Prospective Entrepreneurs
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. We are honored to have Jonathan Cogley on the show today. He is the Chief Executive Officer at LogicBoost Labs. LogicBoost Labs materialized to help pre-revenue and early-stage firms develop faster. LogicBoost Labs is now accelerating that process by adding more skills and resources to boost the likelihood of a startup's success. LogicBoost Labs is where innovative ideas can be tested in a safe environment with good support in terms of expertise, skills, financing, and connections. Its objective is to assist startups in growing from pre-revenue to $1 million in yearly recurring income. Ideally, the businesses will graduate and no longer require as much assistance, allowing LogicBoost Labs to accept another company into the program. The company, founded in November 2019, was due to decades of experience working in startups, guiding them, and witnessing their success and failure. Don't miss this episode! You will learn so much. Stay tuned!
Nick Agar Introduces The World's First Hyper-Deflationary, Asset-Backed Digital Currency That Can Be Used Anywhere In The World
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Nick Agar is the founder and the visionary behind AXIA Coin Project,. Axia is a decentralized blockchain platform that supports an intelligent contract-governed asset-based coin. The network's objective is to enable a global ecosystem of businesses, assist them in scaling, and bring answers to the fiat system's challenges while upgrading current cryptocurrency models. Axia's mission is to promote secure and rapid global exchange at a low cost while also providing an alternative store of wealth for its customers. The platform enables the usage of programs capable of performing financial transactions and more. The Axia ecosystem is a collection of applications that complement and interact with one another. These use cases apply to businesses and organizations that give services to community members and other people worldwide. Tune in to find out more on this innovative approach in Digital Currency!
Justin Wenczka Uses US-Patented Proof-Of-View Technology To Boost Viewer Engagement And Advertising Income For Content Creators And Publishers
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Verasity.io's consultant CRO is Justin Wenczka. Verasity's goal is to significantly increase ad revenue for video publishers across all platforms by leveraging their rewarded player and ad stack powered by its patented Proof of View technology. Out of approximately $400 billion in online advertising, up to 40%, or roughly $160 billion, is viewed by bots rather than humans. That's $160 billion in squandered brand advertising! Verasity has a US patent for its Proof of View system, which detects and eliminates ad fraud while only recording authentic human views of advertisements and video content on the blockchain. Verasity has patented technology that allows it to resolve the $160 billion advertising dilemma. Don’t miss this episode! You will learn a lot and you will love this episode.
Ben Sever Developed a Secure Telehealth Platform To Empower The Entire Patient Life Cycle, From Intake Through Recovery
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Ben Sever is a serial entrepreneur who founded eRemede, RJ Institute, and MVP ventures and served as their chairman and CEO. eRemede delivers a world-class platform that is practical and effective from the start with the help of a talent-rich team of venture capitalists: famous physicians, serial entrepreneurs, software sales leaders, Ivy League engineers, project management specialists, and military veterans operations experts. The team has a combined expertise of more than ten years in all parts of patient care, from general health to elective plastic surgery. Clients rely on ERemede's adaptable technology to aggregate and deliver critical information via these five pillars: Instant Messaging, Notifications and Alerts, Instructions, Resource Library, Social Feed, and Appointments. Tune in to find out more about this revolutionary healthcare platform!
Daniel Oppong Approaches Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion (DEI) Work Holistically And Strategically
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Daniel Oppong founded the Courage Collective. The Courage Collective is a consulting and training organization focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. It was built on a single fundamental belief: When Courageous People meet Courageous Moments, the world moves and changes. The Courage Collective's leadership possesses extraordinary emotional intelligence. They swiftly established a secure platform for our entire business to express themselves and engage in meaningful, vulnerable dialogue. The Courage Collective facilitates consulting sessions with a company's leadership and DEI team to identify critical focus areas such as DEI strategy, roadmap, and commitments. Hiring, onboarding, training, and process review; development of employee resource groups and internship/fellowship programs; design and facilitation of DEI surveys; and assessment of organizational processes and policies. Tune in to find out more on this!
Leo Tebele is a DJ and Musician Who Believes You Can Find People Who Believe in Your Music
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We have invited Leo Tebele, DJ and music producer. Growing up in New York City, Leo began playing guitar and writing songs at a young age. When he was 16, he bought his first DJ equipment. Leo has an encyclopedic knowledge of music from a variety of genres, allowing him to create DJ sets that are varied, comfortable, and electrifying. He has quickly earned recognition in the high-end events and nightlife industry, performing for brands, celebrities, and in the underground dance scene. In 2020, he launched his debut single, "Summer Boy," on which he is joined by an enthralling feature from Aishah Silva. You are going to love this episode. Stay tuned!
John Pham Launches Tech Startups and Has Created a New Category of Orthodontic Treatment
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is John Pham, entrepreneur, team builder, former aerospace engineer, and practicing orthodontist. He’s also an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. John is the CEO and Co-Founder of InBrace. InBrace develops a method that is not only efficient but also allows patients to see benefits as soon as possible. Every day, they assist people in regaining their self-esteem. John is especially positioned to capitalize on technological developments. He has launched a number of start-up businesses. His company earned the distinction of being one of Orange County’s Top Workplaces. You don't want to miss this revolutionary episode! Tune in to learn more!
Chris Aristides Provides a Full-Stack Simplified Financial Solution with Jaris
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition. Chris Aristides is the Chief Executive Officer of Jaris. Jaris is a central private-label embedded financial services solution for software developers primarily targeting small enterprises in the payment-enabled software market. Jaris has simplified obtaining finance by providing a full-stack solution, allowing partners to enter the market with competitive, high-value solutions more quickly. Jaris, dedicated to constant innovation, makes it easier for payment-enabled software companies to offer private-label financial services to small businesses, thereby increasing engagement, retention, and brand loyalty. Listen to this episode to learn more!
Justin Caswell is an Inventor and Advocate for a Decentralized Wireless Infrastructure Platform Powered By the People
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is Justin Caswell from RevoFi. He is an inventor, CEO, and advocate for a decentralized wireless infrastructure platform owned and powered by the people. RevoKind is developing an artificially intelligent, autonomous communication system with distributed ledger technology that's fast as light, and is globally scalable to fulfill the requirements of users and networks across the world. For the last 20 years, Justin has submerged himself within the communications and data systems industry, which has provided him the first-hand experience to make and launch the RevoFi network. Throughout his career, Justin has worked on several entrepreneurial ventures. Tune in to find out more!
Debra Johnston is One of Atlanta's Top Luxury Real Estate Agents and a Social Media Influencer
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is Debra Johnston, Atlanta's top luxury real estate agent and #1 Individual Agent at Coldwell Banker Realty Luxury Collection in Buckhead. Her wide clientele network and connections with entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 executives, and celebrities in the entertainment and film industries make her one of Atlanta's most sought-after luxury real estate brokers. Real estate comes easy to Debra, who has a love of architecture and a passion for design. Debra understands the value of providing excellent customer service. Her global network of luxury agents and architects, builders, and designers allows her to stay current on real estate and market trends. The best part is that her excitement is real and contagious. Tune in to find out more!
Jack Acree is an accomplished food executive who has helped build one of the fastest growing startups in the natural foods business, Saffron Road Foods
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Mr. Jack Acree, an accomplished culinary executive and Executive Vice President of Saffron Road, joins us on the podcast. Saffron Road, the world's first Halal-certified, antibiotic-free, and humanely-raised frozen entrée, had its national premiere in Whole Foods in July 2010. Since then, it has become the fastest-growing natural frozen food brand on the market.Prior to joining Saffron Road, Acree established two of the fastest-growing natural foods firms, Terra Chips (Hain Foods) and Alexia Foods, which currently generate well over $50 million in sales (ConAgra Foods). Today, Jack discusses the company’s growth in the food industry, and how & why Saffron Road makes the top-notch, best-selling frozen meals and snacks. You are going to love this episode.
Adam Davidson Builds Quality, Affordable Homes in Desirable Communities
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Adam Davidson, Founder and CEO of Davidson Homes. Adam knew he wanted to work in home building while still in college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and after two years of working as a superintendent for a public builder in Gulfport, Mississippi, following his college graduation, he decided to try his hand at starting his own company. In 2021, Davidson Homes has been in business for 12 years and has gone from being a small, local builder in Huntsville, Alabama, to one of America's largest home builders with operations across the Southeast. Stay tuned and learn more about Adam's journey!
Benjamin Lightburn Combines Hard Extraction And Drug Discovery Technology To Harness The Healing Potential Of Natural Psychedelics
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Benjamin Lightburn is the CEO and Co-Founder of Filament Health, which develops only natural psychedelic drugs. Filament Health is developing a platform to help treat mental health conditions using GMP-compliant and FDA-approved psychedelic extracts derived from lab-grown and regeneratively harvested plants. Filament Health has a powerful natural psychedelics intellectual property portfolio based on novel extraction and purification methods, and experienced botanical extraction management team, a Health Canada Dealer's License for all-natural psychedelics, and in-house GMP manufacturing capabilities. The filament is the bedrock upon which a fast-expanding drug discovery pipeline is bu
Coinrule is levelling the playing field for cryptocurrency investors with its automated crypto trading platform
Cryptocurrency trading continues to soar in popularity as more than 100 million people worldwide now own one cryptocurrency or another; in the U.S., one in 10 investors are now trading crypto. Today’s guest is Gabriele Musella, the CEO of Coinrule, which is offering automated crypto trading strategies. His ambition is to help regular crypto investors benefit from trading strategies used by institutions and hedge funds and to provide a learning ground for investors to create their own strategies.
James Giancotti Invests in Startups and Discovers Opportunities in the World of Innovation
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is James Giancotti, CEO of Oddup. Oddup provides investors with a systematic and thorough study of a start-probable up's success. It is the premier startup ratings and analysis business, including ICO and cryptocurrency rankings, assisting investors and entrepreneurs in navigating the ICO, crypto, and venture capital landscape. James also co-founded and exited two successful startups in Australia and was a partner at Bigcolors Ventures. He formerly worked at Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for complex financial research models for investment banks as well as internet and telecoms firm research. Don’t miss out and stay tuned because you are going to love this episode.
Amy Welsman Raised $300,000 to Fund Her Startup Company for Clean and Sustainable Hand Sanitizer
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Amy Welsman, Founder & CEO of PAUME Inc. Amy was inspired after birthing her daughter, who as a first-time mother, obsessed in keeping her hands clean all the time. The continuous improvement and release of different products from the personal care category from deodorants, body care to hair care, and after observing the stagnation in the sanitizing world, allowed her to take the opportunity to release a clean, sustainable, and elegant hand sanitizer. She raised $300,000 to investors virtually who believed that the new product would take off to the next level! Listen to this exciting episode to know just how Amy convinced her investors virtually! You will love this episode!
Fred Penney Shares His Secrets and Experiences as a Business Innovator and Pioneer
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We have Fred Penney, founder of Penney and Associates, an AV Preeminent Rated Attorney, one of the most prestigious rating systems in the United States. He has received the highest AVVO personal injury attorney rating of 10– "Superb Lawyer." Fred is the host of Radio Law Talk, a radio show that discusses current legal issues and news. Behind his success is his belief that even if you’re the CEO or the most outstanding lawyer, never hesitate to get dirty. Fred had many struggles gaining all the success he has and has failed many times, but he never let these failures stop him. Today he will be sharing his secrets and story of his success, how he started and what strategies he has used, and will share the most important mindset. Let’s listen to this episode to find out!
Cameron Chell Encourages You To Pursue Big Initiatives And Pioneer New Ideas
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Cameron Chell is a serial entrepreneur with his first venture beginning at age 14 and a trajectory in business that spans more than 30 years. He is the co-founder of Business Instincts Group (BIG) and BUILD Impossible. He has launched numerous tech start-ups such as Draganfly Innovations (NASDAQ: DPRO)(CSE: DPRO) , ColdBore Technologies, Raptor Rig, KODAKOne and CurrencyWorks (CSE and OTCQB: CWRK). His entrepreneurial success is based on principles of clear vision, quantifiable results, and a tireless pursuit of goals.
Glenn Gonzales Promotes a Days-Based Model to Make Flights Cost-Effective
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining with us today is Glenn Gonzales, Founder, and CEO of Jet It, LLC. Glenn started his career as a T-38A Instructor Pilot to an F-15C Flight Commander. He is a Lieutenant Colonel in US Air Force Reserves. Jet It is a cost-effective private travel solution for people who want to see their loved ones or accomplish their business endeavors. They are the first company to fleet Honda’s first venture into the aviation industry, the HondaJets. Using a days-based model, people in hustle can now essentially rent an entire aircraft and visit multiple cities in a day without concern! Listen to this exciting episode! Don’t miss this out! You’ll love this!
Rachel Blank Launched the First Women's Health Specialty Care Platform to Treat Complex Conditions
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Rachel Blank is the founder and CEO of Allara, a new virtual care model created to meet the specific needs of women living with complex chronic conditions. Allara is dedicated to helping women figure out the best place and methods to care for endometriosis, uterine fibroid, thyroid diseases, and other complex chronic conditions. Allara is starting with a collaborative, long-term treatment model for one in every ten women who have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Rachel was the Director of Strategy at Ro before founding Allara and is a Harvard Business School graduate. This is big news for women, and you don’t want to miss this revolutionary episode! Tune in to learn more!
Delmond Newton Developed and Enabled Video Streaming Platforms That Increase Engagement
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Delmond Newton is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Groopview Inc. Groopview is a one-of-a-kind software startup that uses its core community viewing platform to bring people together. Groopview has created a patent-pending synchronized private social viewing solution that allows you to interact with content with friends or coworkers even when you are not physically together. Newton is a serial entrepreneur who has created or funded over six businesses in a variety of industries. Newton's experience is in finance and marketing, which he uses to help others as a business counselor and in his own entrepreneurial pursuits. Newton's work entails developing and implementing the Groopview strategy and vision and overseeing all new product features and platform expansion for Groopview. You don't want to miss this revolutionary episode! Tune in to learn more!
Ally Pintucci Embraces Digitization, Publicity, Social Media Marketing, and Pursuing Opportunities
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we invited Ally Pintucci, a freelance commercial photographer, consultant, and social media manager. She is also the host of The Unfiltered Podcast. Ally started her career in sales for eight years and became the Director of Sales and Operation at 25, which set the foundation for becoming an entrepreneur. Ally worked with various clients ranging from small businesses to TV Giants like ABC Network and even TV shows such as A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, and $100,000 Pyramid as a freelancer! Listen to this exciting episode as Ally shares her experiences working as a freelancer. Don’t miss this exciting episode!
Farrah Ali Created a Real Estate Empire and Built a Multi-Million Dollar Portfolio
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Farrah Ali, an author, real estate professional and entrepreneur with more than 18 years of professional experience. Farrah continued increasing her property portfolio after taking further real estate investing courses. She currently oversees 28 rental homes, works full-time as an insurance expert, and is a real estate investor. She is also an active member of the Chicago Real Estate Investment Association (REIA). She co-founded We Win, a non-profit committed to teaching women how to invest in real estate to help other women learn how to take control of their time and finances. She has published a book, "Diaries of a Female Real Estate Investor," and has recently established an online real estate investing class as part of her commitment to empowering women financially.Listen to this episode! You are going to love it!
Janet Jaimes Helps Market Conscious and Non-Profit Brands Get Attention, Name Recognition, and Traffic Through Social Media
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Janet Jaimes, the founder of Gaeanovo, Certified Holistic Wellness and Life Coach. Janet advanced her career as a Social Media Community Manager at a reputable music-tech firm through determination and perseverance. She relocated from North Carolina to Los Angeles to pursue her interests in music, journalism, and photography. Though she was on the rise, she had a spiritual awakening that shook everything and made her reconsider her actions. Over time, it became evident that being a Social Media Marketing Manager for people who want to improve the lives of others, whether through health, energy work, charity, or mentorship, was in high demand. Those brands, individuals, and NGOs want marketers that understand their lifestyles and visions. Thus she launched Gaeanovo, a Social Media Marketing Agency. Listen to this episode! You are going to love it!
Kyle Grabenstetter Combines Mathematical Analytics and Personal Relationships to Deliver a Goal-Based Financial and Personalized Wealth Management Solution For You
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Kyle Grabenstetter, Wealth Advisor at Capstone Financial Advisors. Kyle earned his Bachelor’s degree in Financial Planning from the University of Illinois and got his Master’s degree in Personal Financial Planning from Texas Tech University. Kyle commits to incorporating knowledge of personal relationships and educating them on how financial planning works to his clients to create sound recommendations that suit them based on their preferences and how they live their lives. From managing investments, retirement planning to tax planning, Kyle dedicates his services to his clients. Listen to this exciting episode as Kyle breaks down his thought process as a financial advisor! Don’t miss this exciting episode!
Courtney Wu Created a Powerful Influencer Marketing Solution to Scale in the Cannabis Industry
Courtney Wu honed her expertise for regulated industry marketing in the world of online gambling, leading the Global Pro & Celebrity Marketing Department for PokerStars―the largest real money online poker site in the world. Working with compliance challenges similar to the cannabis industry, she leveraged endorsement strategies and content creation to build brands in gray and regulated markets. Prior to PokerStars, Courtney received her BSc in Psychobiology and BA in History of English Law from UC Davis. Going on to receive her MA in History of Science, Medicine, and Technology from Birkbeck, University of London, she developed a passion for public health policy and its impact on a healthy society as a program developer and health educator. Love of policy and community has always been at the core of her work at AMNESIA, an ad tech platform that intelligently serves ads to new cannabis consumers through community building and influencers. She now utilizes her acquired knowledge on compliance and content creation to help cannabis companies confidently grow their brands with Highlyte.
Ada Hu Blends Traditional and Marketing Techniques To Enhance Business Communications
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ada Hu, a co-founder of NU Media. NU Media is a New York-based worldwide digital agency and investment organization. All of the valued clients seek to combine disruptive digital platforms with proven and cutting-edge digital marketing solutions. Its objective is to construct a complete, cost-effective, and strong digital platform for our valued clients by combining proven digital marketing solutions and unique development services. Nu's marketing, public relations, and web/graphic design teams collaborate to build enduring brand images, expand social media presence, develop consumer loyalty, and maintain excellent public relations for all valued clients. Tune in to find out how it all started! Don't miss out. You are going to love this episode!
Amy Suto Creates Opportunities for Writers All Over the World
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we have Amy Suto and Kyle Cords joining us. Amy Suto is a co-founder of Kingdom of Ink, a ghostwriting service company focused on memoirs and B2B services like copywriting and more! Amy and Kyle are digital nomads and run their business all over the world. They started ghostwriting memoirs for Himalayan Monks and Silicon Valley CEOs. Eventually, they started a business out of it and involved a lot of their writer friends. Tune in to learn more about Amy and her company!
