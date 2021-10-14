David Drebin Passionately Pursues Creativity Through Cinematic, High Definition Photography

Nick Agar Introduces The World's First Hyper-Deflationary, Asset-Backed Digital Currency That Can Be Used Anywhere In The World

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Nick Agar is the founder and the visionary behind the AXIA Coin Project. AXIA is a decentralized blockchain platform that supports an intelligent contract-governed asset-supported coin. The network's objective is to enable a global ecosystem of businesses, assist them in scaling, and bring answers to the fiat system's challenges while upgrading current cryptocurrency models. AXIA's mission is to promote secure and rapid global exchange at a low cost while also providing an alternative store of wealth for its customers. The platform enables the usage of programs capable of performing financial transactions and more. The AXIA ecosystem is a collection of applications that complement and interact with one another. These use cases apply to businesses and organizations that give services to community members and other people worldwide. Tune in to find out more on this innovative approach in Digital Currency!