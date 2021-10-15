Craig Allan Ahrens Offers a Marketplace of Healthcare Professionals on Demand
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Craig Allan Ahrens. He is the Senior Vice President of Growth and Strategy at CareRev, a marketplace technology that connects hospitals and health systems and local, vetted healthcare professionals on demand. Craig's background and ideas bring a new perspective to an old industry. His expertise in healthcare startups and digital health investments allows him to give unique perspectives as a healthcare innovation/startup leader, consultant, and digital health transformation executive with more than 20 years of experience in public and private organizations. Craig has worked with big health systems, academic institutions, and resource providers to improve physician/hospital interactions, develop innovations/strategies, and alter operations to benefit the entire system, including both providers and patients. Tune in, because you are going to love this episode.
Mark Frissora Empowers Teams to Create Personal Connections to Ensure a Company's Continued Success
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Mark Frissora is the CEO and Board Director of Caesars Entertainment, Hertz Global Holdings, and Tenneco Inc. Mark P. Frissora is a visionary Fortune 500 executive, Board Chairman and non-executive member, and private equity advisor with a track record of accomplishing revenue, profit, and growth targets. He Optimized product portfolios, unlocked revenue/P&L enhancements, promoted new market entrance, and delivered sustained, technology-driven competitive advantage to global firms through revolutionary organic and M&A activities. To execute on long-term roadmaps, Mark built trusted relationships and strategic alliances with key decision-makers. He developed a culture of collaboration and customer-centricity through leading and motivating high-performance worldwide teams while staying committed to upholding governance guidelines while achieving operational and commercial excellence. You are going to love this episode!
SWIRL explains why video is the future for ecommerce and a $1 trillion opportunity
In this episode, we meet Kaizad Hansotia, founder and CEO of SWIRL, who is convinced he has the answer to the dilemmas facing retailers as consumers move online. SWIRL is a live video platform which enables e-commerce businesses to recreate the human touch that shoppers in physical stores have always loved. Using SWIRL’s video platform, retailers can, at the touch of a button, provide an interactive, live video experience for their customers.
Joe Percoco Builds, Manages and Explains Investment Funds: The Best Way to Grow Wealth
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Joe Percoco. He is the Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Titan, a company that builds, manages, and explains investment funds via a mobile operating system. With over 30,000 clients and managing almost a billion dollars in assets, Titan helps their consumers grow the same way an old-school financial company does but through technology. Ultimately, one of Titan’s core goals is to democratize people's investing ventures. Joe worked in the technology practice at McKinsey & Co. in San Francisco, at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York, and most recently as an early employee of a long/short equities hedge fund. He received his bachelor's degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. You are going to love this episode.
Varun Talwar Solves Hard Problems and Empowers Open Source Developers to in Building Better Technology Architecture
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Varun Talwar, the founder and CEO of Tetrate. Tetrate provides the tools necessary for a highly efficient application (aware) network. Tetrate helps connect and manage applications across clusters, clouds, and data centers. He is the co-creator of two open-source projects during his stint at Google: gRPC and Istio and has built a community around them. His philosophy has driven him to create these open source projects: Solve a hard problem and make it easier for people to adopt the technology. He first hand understood the challenges that enterprises are going through with modern applications on heterogeneous infrastructures and wanted to solve for those. Let's listen to find out more!
Dutch Masters Empowers Stock Traders to Earn Profits Using Powerful Trading Methodology, Systems, Experiences, And Knowledge Of The Trading World
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Joining with us today are the Dutch Masters from The Carnivore Trading. Carnivore Trading is composed of Professional Wall Street traders sharing trades with you. Trader Z, Dutch, and The Swamp Donkey are the key guys at Carnivore. Dutch manages the Carnivore Portfolio and makes every trade in that portfolio texted out to all the Carnivores. All types of investors use Carnivores. The long-term investor loves how carnivores discover notable companies that they've never heard of before that they can buy and hold. The options trader loves the explosive situations found so they can get out in front of a decisive potential move soon. Others, the moderate trader, loves to get into positions with carnivores, and when they explode, take the profit and move to the next idea. If the stock performs well, traders usually stay with a post for 7-30 days, or sometimes up to 60 or 90 days. Stay tuned! You will learn a lot from this episode!
Anjali Bhimani Spreads a Positive Message of Ambition, Aspiration, and Personal Development
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest is Anjali Bhimani, an award-winning actress whose career spans across stage and screen from Broadway to feature films, television, video games, animation, and original online content. In 2017, she launched the YouTube positivity and life-hacking web series I Am Fun Size, in which she shares her experiences and interviews other well-known performers to inspire those who want to have richer, bigger lives. In 2020, Anjali took to Twitch to offer the performance with a live-streamed, interactive format that enables a deeper conversation in which she is joined by other performers in addition to her YouTube series. Anjali is currently running a Kickstarter campaign for her upcoming book, I am Fun Size, And So Are YOU!, which is about insights from a little human on living an impactful, significant, and fulfilling life. Don’t miss this episode! You’re going to love this!
David Drebin Passionately Pursues Creativity Through Cinematic, High Definition Photography
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. We are privileged to have David Drebin on the show. A graduate of Parsons School of Design in NYC, David Drebin is a multidisciplinary artist working in various art forms producing limited edition works including Photographs, Lightboxes, Neon light Installations, Diamond Dust works and more. Following his first solo exhibition at Camera Work in Berlin in 2005 and the release of his first comprehensive illustrated book “Love and Other Stories” in 2007, Drebin experienced a stream of worldwide representation by some of the finest galleries globally. Drebin's artworks also known as “Drebin’s” are unique and instantly recognizable as his own. His artistic style is often described as epic, dramatic and, above all, cinematic. Drebin has released seven books with teNeues publishing including "The Morning After", Beautiful Disasters", "Chasing Paradise", "Dreamscapes", "Love and Lights", "Before They Were Famous" and most recently released "Collectors Edition" an oversized limited edition monograph created as a gift to the collectors of his works around the world. His work combines voyeuristic and psychological viewpoints in a unique manner, offering the viewer a dramatic insight into emotions and experiences which many of us have doubtlessly felt at some point in our lives. Up next for Drebin is Art Basel and Art Miami where Contessa Gallery will be featuring a solo booth of his work including 22 large scale works and the world debut of the New Diamond Dust Collection. Art Basel is the premiere Art event of the year and Art Miami is where Drebin will be one of the only if not the only artists with a solo booth at the fair. Find out more by tuning in on this episode!
JR Guerrieri Built an All-in-One Platform That Optimizes Team Collaboration and Business Communication
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is JR Guerrieri, a serial Entrepreneur with domestic and global manufacturing, sales, and marketing experience. He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of NYNJA, an all-in-one communications platform that combines the benefits of instant chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, collaboration, and more. NYNJA is committed to data integrity and Absolute Business Continuity (ABC). Users can schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing and share notes, chats, and large file transfers in groups or individuals. As the company’s CEO and Co-Founder, JR is committed to helping the NYNJA Group in creating the first international mobile communications app with an on-demand marketplace and its own cryptocurrency ecosystem. Listen to this episode to learn more about JR and what NYNJA has to offer! It’s going to be an exciting one!
Jeff Thramann Revolutionizes the Consumption, Interaction, and Monetization of Audio Media
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today’s guest is Jeff Thramann, CEO of Auddia, a publicly-traded company that has provided innovative products and technologies to speed the change and create this new listening experience and dynamic space. The Company has created the Auddia app, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform and mobile application, to provide customers with the first commercially available chance to subscribe to any streaming AM/FM radio station without advertisements. Subscribers will also be able to customize their listening experience with "skips'' and on-demand features. Vodacast, their podcasting platform, and mobile app is also available. Podcasters can use Vodacast to create digital feeds that enhance the audio of any podcast episode. Listeners can enjoy a larger and deeper content experience with supplemental digital feeds, allowing podcasters to gain additional cash through direct response digital advertisements that are synched to the podcast audio commercials. Let's listen to find out more!
Jennifer Fried Improves Quality of Medical Care By Providing A Real-Time Cockpit View Of Medical Procedures Coupled With Physician's Preference
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Today’s guest is Jennifer Fried. Jennifer Fried is the co-founder and CEO of ExplORer Surgical, an interactive surgical playbook that reduces disruptions and waste. ExplORer Surgical also provides OR administrators with real-time performance and scheduling data to improve treatment quality and efficiency. Surgeries teams can use the program to organize work, manage instruments and supplies, and more. Thus, optimal cooperation, efficiency, and performance are obtained. It allows doctors to focus on what they do best: performing successful procedures that help patients live their best lives. A tailored checklist helps the Explorer manage workflow in the OR and procedural suites, reducing errors and confusion among team members. It helps medical device producers introduce new products faster and cheaper while simultaneously improving medical education. Sounds intriguing, right? Tune in to learn more about this medical breakthrough!
Sonia Beckwith Advocates for Sustainable Travel and Tourism
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Sonia Beckwith. She is the co-founder of Live Ningaloo, an oceanic tour company in Western Australia that focuses on the sea's real highlights. Sonia is a certified mountain mover with a diverse career in the non-profit, private, and corporate sectors in the United States, and after an adventure in Australia, she decided to stay and develop an ecotourism business.She aims to assist people in moving forward with their tourism and commercial endeavors. Sonia is also interested in bringing together people who would not ordinarily dine together. She believes in improving communication between like-minded and opposing viewpoints and then finding a way to collaborate to achieve something tangible. Let's listen to find out more!
Annie Davis of Flow Cannabis Talks About Creatively Expanding and Growing in the Cannabis Market
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Annie Davis, she is the VP in Marketing of Flow Cannabis Co. the parent company of Flow Kana, the best-selling flower brand in California. Flow Cannabis is undertaking creative ways and solutions to expand the cannabis market and continue to grow the market, with a mission to showcase Northern California cannabis. This company’s goal is to enable farmers to do what they do best, which is to farm and to grow cannabis and provide other services. Annie Davis believes that It's important for consumers to ask questions about where their cannabis comes from, how it was grown,and who grew it. Let’s listen to find out more!
Jonathan Cogley Mentors, Guides, Invests In, And Coaches Business-To-Business Software Firms For Prospective Entrepreneurs
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. We are honored to have Jonathan Cogley on the show today. He is the Chief Executive Officer at LogicBoost Labs. LogicBoost Labs materialized to help pre-revenue and early-stage firms develop faster. LogicBoost Labs is now accelerating that process by adding more skills and resources to boost the likelihood of a startup's success. LogicBoost Labs is where innovative ideas can be tested in a safe environment with good support in terms of expertise, skills, financing, and connections. Its objective is to assist startups in growing from pre-revenue to $1 million in yearly recurring income. Ideally, the businesses will graduate and no longer require as much assistance, allowing LogicBoost Labs to accept another company into the program. The company, founded in November 2019, was due to decades of experience working in startups, guiding them, and witnessing their success and failure. Don't miss this episode! You will learn so much. Stay tuned!
Nick Agar Introduces The World's First Hyper-Deflationary, Asset-Backed Digital Currency That Can Be Used Anywhere In The World
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Nick Agar is the founder and the visionary behind the AXIA Coin Project. AXIA is a decentralized blockchain platform that supports an intelligent contract-governed asset-supported coin. The network's objective is to enable a global ecosystem of businesses, assist them in scaling, and bring answers to the fiat system's challenges while upgrading current cryptocurrency models. AXIA's mission is to promote secure and rapid global exchange at a low cost while also providing an alternative store of wealth for its customers. The platform enables the usage of programs capable of performing financial transactions and more. The AXIA ecosystem is a collection of applications that complement and interact with one another. These use cases apply to businesses and organizations that give services to community members and other people worldwide. Tune in to find out more on this innovative approach in Digital Currency!
Nick Arambula and Chris Lee Built a Furniture Company to Create Space for Companionship And Comfort
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we are joined by the Co-Founders of Neighbor, Nick Arambula and Chris Lee. Nick’s exposure to the furniture industry began at a young age, watching and later helping his mom build a furniture business while Chris was introduced to furniture building while managing a team of carpenters on a factory floor. Both became friends while working at Tuft & Needle and decided to combine their skills and shared values to launch Neighbors, a furniture company specializing in premium outdoor furniture and goods crafted for a long life outside with family, friends, and neighbors. Tune in to find out more on what inspired these friends to build their company from the ground up!
Justin Wenczka Uses US-Patented Proof-Of-View Technology To Boost Viewer Engagement And Advertising Income For Content Creators And Publishers
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Verasity.io's consultant CRO is Justin Wenczka. Verasity's goal is to significantly increase ad revenue for video publishers across all platforms by leveraging their rewarded player and ad stack powered by its patented Proof of View technology. Out of approximately $400 billion in online advertising, up to 40%, or roughly $160 billion, is viewed by bots rather than humans. That's $160 billion in squandered brand advertising! Verasity has a US patent for its Proof of View system, which detects and eliminates ad fraud while only recording authentic human views of advertisements and video content on the blockchain. Verasity has patented technology that allows it to resolve the $160 billion advertising dilemma. Don’t miss this episode! You will learn a lot and you will love this episode.
Ben Sever Developed a Secure Telehealth Platform To Empower The Entire Patient Life Cycle, From Intake Through Recovery
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Ben Sever is a serial entrepreneur who founded eRemede, RJ Institute, and MVP ventures and served as their chairman and CEO. eRemede delivers a world-class platform that is practical and effective from the start with the help of a talent-rich team of venture capitalists: famous physicians, serial entrepreneurs, software sales leaders, Ivy League engineers, project management specialists, and military veterans operations experts. The team has a combined expertise of more than ten years in all parts of patient care, from general health to elective plastic surgery. Clients rely on ERemede's adaptable technology to aggregate and deliver critical information via these five pillars: Instant Messaging, Notifications and Alerts, Instructions, Resource Library, Social Feed, and Appointments. Tune in to find out more about this revolutionary healthcare platform!
Daniel Oppong Approaches Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion (DEI) Work Holistically And Strategically
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Daniel Oppong founded the Courage Collective. The Courage Collective is a consulting and training organization focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. It was built on a single fundamental belief: When Courageous People meet Courageous Moments, the world moves and changes. The Courage Collective's leadership possesses extraordinary emotional intelligence. They swiftly established a secure platform for our entire business to express themselves and engage in meaningful, vulnerable dialogue. The Courage Collective facilitates consulting sessions with a company's leadership and DEI team to identify critical focus areas such as DEI strategy, roadmap, and commitments. Hiring, onboarding, training, and process review; development of employee resource groups and internship/fellowship programs; design and facilitation of DEI surveys; and assessment of organizational processes and policies. Tune in to find out more on this!
Leo Tebele is a DJ and Musician Who Believes You Can Find People Who Believe in Your Music
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We have invited Leo Tebele, DJ and music producer. Growing up in New York City, Leo began playing guitar and writing songs at a young age. When he was 16, he bought his first DJ equipment. Leo has an encyclopedic knowledge of music from a variety of genres, allowing him to create DJ sets that are varied, comfortable, and electrifying. He has quickly earned recognition in the high-end events and nightlife industry, performing for brands, celebrities, and in the underground dance scene. In 2020, he launched his debut single, "Summer Boy," on which he is joined by an enthralling feature from Aishah Silva. You are going to love this episode. Stay tuned!
John Pham Launches Tech Startups and Has Created a New Category of Orthodontic Treatment
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is John Pham, entrepreneur, team builder, former aerospace engineer, and practicing orthodontist. He’s also an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. John is the CEO and Co-Founder of InBrace. InBrace develops a method that is not only efficient but also allows patients to see benefits as soon as possible. Every day, they assist people in regaining their self-esteem. John is especially positioned to capitalize on technological developments. He has launched a number of start-up businesses. His company earned the distinction of being one of Orange County’s Top Workplaces. You don't want to miss this revolutionary episode! Tune in to learn more!
Chris Aristides Provides a Full-Stack Simplified Financial Solution with Jaris
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition. Chris Aristides is the Chief Executive Officer of Jaris. Jaris is a central private-label embedded financial services solution for software developers primarily targeting small enterprises in the payment-enabled software market. Jaris has simplified obtaining finance by providing a full-stack solution, allowing partners to enter the market with competitive, high-value solutions more quickly. Jaris, dedicated to constant innovation, makes it easier for payment-enabled software companies to offer private-label financial services to small businesses, thereby increasing engagement, retention, and brand loyalty. Listen to this episode to learn more!
Justin Caswell is an Inventor and Advocate for a Decentralized Wireless Infrastructure Platform Powered By the People
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is Justin Caswell from RevoFi. He is an inventor, CEO, and advocate for a decentralized wireless infrastructure platform owned and powered by the people. RevoKind is developing an artificially intelligent, autonomous communication system with distributed ledger technology that's fast as light, and is globally scalable to fulfill the requirements of users and networks across the world. For the last 20 years, Justin has submerged himself within the communications and data systems industry, which has provided him the first-hand experience to make and launch the RevoFi network. Throughout his career, Justin has worked on several entrepreneurial ventures. Tune in to find out more!
Debra Johnston is One of Atlanta's Top Luxury Real Estate Agents and a Social Media Influencer
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is Debra Johnston, Atlanta's top luxury real estate agent and #1 Individual Agent at Coldwell Banker Realty Luxury Collection in Buckhead. Her wide clientele network and connections with entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 executives, and celebrities in the entertainment and film industries make her one of Atlanta's most sought-after luxury real estate brokers. Real estate comes easy to Debra, who has a love of architecture and a passion for design. Debra understands the value of providing excellent customer service. Her global network of luxury agents and architects, builders, and designers allows her to stay current on real estate and market trends. The best part is that her excitement is real and contagious. Tune in to find out more!
Jack Acree is an accomplished food executive who has helped build one of the fastest growing startups in the natural foods business, Saffron Road Foods
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Mr. Jack Acree, an accomplished culinary executive and Executive Vice President of Saffron Road, joins us on the podcast. Saffron Road, the world's first Halal-certified, antibiotic-free, and humanely-raised frozen entrée, had its national premiere in Whole Foods in July 2010. Since then, it has become the fastest-growing natural frozen food brand on the market.Prior to joining Saffron Road, Acree established two of the fastest-growing natural foods firms, Terra Chips (Hain Foods) and Alexia Foods, which currently generate well over $50 million in sales (ConAgra Foods). Today, Jack discusses the company’s growth in the food industry, and how & why Saffron Road makes the top-notch, best-selling frozen meals and snacks. You are going to love this episode.
Adam Davidson Builds Quality, Affordable Homes in Desirable Communities
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Adam Davidson, Founder and CEO of Davidson Homes. Adam knew he wanted to work in home building while still in college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and after two years of working as a superintendent for a public builder in Gulfport, Mississippi, following his college graduation, he decided to try his hand at starting his own company. In 2021, Davidson Homes has been in business for 12 years and has gone from being a small, local builder in Huntsville, Alabama, to one of America's largest home builders with operations across the Southeast. Stay tuned and learn more about Adam's journey!
Benjamin Lightburn Combines Hard Extraction And Drug Discovery Technology To Harness The Healing Potential Of Natural Psychedelics
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Benjamin Lightburn is the CEO and Co-Founder of Filament Health, which develops only natural psychedelic drugs. Filament Health is developing a platform to help treat mental health conditions using GMP-compliant and FDA-approved psychedelic extracts derived from lab-grown and regeneratively harvested plants. Filament Health has a powerful natural psychedelics intellectual property portfolio based on novel extraction and purification methods, and experienced botanical extraction management team, a Health Canada Dealer's License for all-natural psychedelics, and in-house GMP manufacturing capabilities. The filament is the bedrock upon which a fast-expanding drug discovery pipeline is bu
Coinrule is levelling the playing field for cryptocurrency investors with its automated crypto trading platform
Cryptocurrency trading continues to soar in popularity as more than 100 million people worldwide now own one cryptocurrency or another; in the U.S., one in 10 investors are now trading crypto. Today’s guest is Gabriele Musella, the CEO of Coinrule, which is offering automated crypto trading strategies. His ambition is to help regular crypto investors benefit from trading strategies used by institutions and hedge funds and to provide a learning ground for investors to create their own strategies.
James Giancotti Invests in Startups and Discovers Opportunities in the World of Innovation
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is James Giancotti, CEO of Oddup. Oddup provides investors with a systematic and thorough study of a start-probable up's success. It is the premier startup ratings and analysis business, including ICO and cryptocurrency rankings, assisting investors and entrepreneurs in navigating the ICO, crypto, and venture capital landscape. James also co-founded and exited two successful startups in Australia and was a partner at Bigcolors Ventures. He formerly worked at Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for complex financial research models for investment banks as well as internet and telecoms firm research. Don’t miss out and stay tuned because you are going to love this episode.
Amy Welsman Raised $300,000 to Fund Her Startup Company for Clean and Sustainable Hand Sanitizer
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Amy Welsman, Founder & CEO of PAUME Inc. Amy was inspired after birthing her daughter, who as a first-time mother, obsessed in keeping her hands clean all the time. The continuous improvement and release of different products from the personal care category from deodorants, body care to hair care, and after observing the stagnation in the sanitizing world, allowed her to take the opportunity to release a clean, sustainable, and elegant hand sanitizer. She raised $300,000 to investors virtually who believed that the new product would take off to the next level! Listen to this exciting episode to know just how Amy convinced her investors virtually! You will love this episode!
