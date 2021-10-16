Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Seth Blaustein Directs Micro-Donations To Address World Problems With Scalable Solutions
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Guesting on the show is the incredible, modern philanthropist and the Founder & CEO at Dollar Donation Club, Seth Blaustein. Dollar Donation Club is a micro-donation platform that is developing the world's first collective super-philanthropist by allowing millions of people to donate just $1 each month to high-impact initiatives. The Dollar Donation Club was founded on the idea, "What if everyone merely gave one dollar?" The objective of the Dollar Donation Club is to create the world's first collective billionaire and super-philanthropist by getting a large number of people to agree to donate a little sum each month, starting with one dollar. Seth is also a futurist, social entrepreneur, and filmmaker who utilizes storytelling to motivate people worldwide to take action. His films have been viewed over 70 million times and have raised above $3 million for charitable causes. You are going to love this episode!
Seth Blaustein Directs Micro-Donations To Address World Problems With Scalable Solutions
