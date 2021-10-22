Joe Endoso Helps to Grow Companies and Aggregated $70 Million Dollars from Small Investors Through LINQTO

Matthew Spoke Paves The Way For Gig Workers With The First All-In-One Financial App To Support Businesses

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. We have on the show is the CEO of Moves, Matthew Spoke. Spoke is regarded as a thought leader at the forefront of game-changing technology, having spoken at dozens of innovation conferences and written for Forbes.com, Coindesk.com, Financial Post.com, and TechCrunch. He is a major proponent of the societal advantages of decentralized technologies and founded the Open Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to advancing blockchain technologies. Spoke took stock of what the organization had done and the lessons learned in late 2019. Spoke noticed a need for a new type of product-centered on empowering gig workers after having a conversation with an Uber driver. The following day, he began shifting the company toward addressing the systemic issues confronting the rising gig workers — and Moves was born. Moves is a social finance product for gig workers obsessed with two things: building a world-class financial product for gig workers and forming a collective to help gig workers through shared social experiences. Efforts to rebalance the gig economy in favor of its workers took place. Gig workers now make up the majority of the American workforce, numbering an estimated 50 million people. However, no one is looking out for their best interests or giving them the tools to capitalize on their collective scale. Find out more by tuning into this episode. You're going to love it!