Melissa Snover is Changing the Supplement Industry with an Innovative Personalized Nourishment Solution
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Our guest for today is Melissa Snover, CEO and Founder of Nourish3d and Script3d. She is an award-winning entrepreneur and visionary in the world of food technology. Having started her first company at the age of 23, she has been bringing innovative products to the consumer market ever since. She is a passionate supporter of women in business, as well as being a dedicated mentor. Melissa has been an avid consumer of vitamins for over two decades. But at some point, she became sick and tired of popping pills every morning so she developed a unique solution that meets every person’s nutritional needs and removes the need for drinking multiple vitamins a day. Today, Melissa is going to share her company’s mission and how their amazing solution is revolutionizing the health and wellness industry. Don’t miss this episode! You are going to love it!
100ms is simplifying video access for all companies across the world
The team at 100ms have launched powerful and fully customizable software development kits (SDKs) that allow developers to add Zoom-quality video to their apps in hours, instead of months. In this episode we meet Kshitij Gupta, the CEO of 100ms and learn why video becoming a crucial part of the fabric across many businesses and how his team is democratizing access to video.
Joe Endoso Helps to Grow Companies and Aggregated $70 Million Dollars from Small Investors Through LINQTO
Welcome to another episode Action and Ambition. Today, we invited Joe Endoso. Joe is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur at various companies. He is the Chief Revenue Officer and Board Member at LINQTO, Senior Managing Director at Enverra Partners, Former Chief Financial Officer at Bosonic, Founder and Managing Partner at RedBridge Group, and the Former Managing Director, and Global Head at ABN AMRO Investments. Joe’s experience with the investment and banking world is unquestionable, and through this experience allowed him to help small investors grow their assets through LINQTO. They aggregated $70 million dollars from small investors and they invested them in 26 companies and upcoming 6 companies that are in the process of going public! Currently, a qualified investor needs $10,000 to invest on their platform. However, Joe is relentless in his pursuit to democratize the investing space aiming to lower the minimum investment required even further! Tune in to this episode as Joe shares his investing journey, vision, and how he aims to revolutionize the investing space. Don’t miss this out! You’ll love this!
Matthew Spoke Paves The Way For Gig Workers With The First All-In-One Financial App To Support Businesses
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. We have on the show is the CEO of Moves, Matthew Spoke. Spoke is regarded as a thought leader at the forefront of game-changing technology, having spoken at dozens of innovation conferences and written for Forbes.com, Coindesk.com, Financial Post.com, and TechCrunch. He is a major proponent of the societal advantages of decentralized technologies and founded the Open Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to advancing blockchain technologies. Spoke took stock of what the organization had done and the lessons learned in late 2019. Spoke noticed a need for a new type of product-centered on empowering gig workers after having a conversation with an Uber driver. The following day, he began shifting the company toward addressing the systemic issues confronting the rising gig workers — and Moves was born. Moves is a social finance product for gig workers obsessed with two things: building a world-class financial product for gig workers and forming a collective to help gig workers through shared social experiences. Efforts to rebalance the gig economy in favor of its workers took place. Gig workers now make up the majority of the American workforce, numbering an estimated 50 million people. However, no one is looking out for their best interests or giving them the tools to capitalize on their collective scale. Find out more by tuning into this episode. You're going to love it!
Jason Khalipa Grew a $10,000 Fitness Start-Up into a Business Goliath
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we invited Jason Khalipa, CEO and Founder of NCFIT, a worldwide fitness company dedicated to making fitness exercises more effective, enjoyable, and accessible. Starting his business with $10,000 as capital, NCFIT has immensely grown and is now largely regarded as the best in functional training by industry insiders, with thousands of participants worldwide. Jason is also one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of the CrossFit Games. He was named the Fittest Man on Earth in 2008 and Spirit of the Games in 2009 after representing Team USA three times in the worldwide CrossFit Invitational. Through years of sheer tenacity in competition and phenomenal success of his company, Jason attributes much of his victories to the love and support of his wife and children, as well as to the AMRAP Mentality. Don’t miss this episode as Jason Khalipa tells incredible stories of how his never-say-die mentality has helped him fight through some difficult and dark times. Stay tuned! You will surely love this!
Brett Oubre Mentors Entrepreneurs and Leaders to Become Successful Salespeople
Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Brett Oubre, the President of Natchez Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Apart from being a president of the company, he is also a Leadership mentor focused on assisting businesses to lead, train, motivate, and mentor. He has successfully launched seven retail shopping centers, overseeing every aspect of the projects, including the initial analysis of the feasibility of the centers, securing the finances to begin construction, and the actual building of the structures. Brett wants to teach people to awaken what lies within them and equip everyday people for success with only one life to live. If you feel that you are destined for more or that you know you could accomplish more in life, then Brett is the man to seek. In this episode, he has an amazing story to share. He will talk with us about raising our self-esteem and how we can accomplish more in life. Stay tuned because you don’t want to miss out on this episode!
Marissa Hill Is A Trailblazer in The World of Streetwear, Footwear, And Collectibles for Women
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Guesting on the show is Marissa Hill, co-founder of ShadeTV. ShadeTV is a rapidly rising channel that focuses on hype and pop culture by providing detailed, high-quality hype shoe and streetwear reviews. YouTube's most famous female channel The emphasis is on hype sneakers, collectibles culture, and streetwear. It is a fully integrated production firm with in-house style and research departments (development, lead photography, and post-production teams). ShadeTV strategizes and advises clients on attaining perfect marketing positioning in a world that is continuously changing, keeping a pulse on the newest in hype sneaker and streetwear culture. They are professionals in marketing strategy, search engine optimization, and comprehending the fast-changing social media scene. Want to be the first on the fashion trend? Tune in to learn more!
Jason Debruler is the CEO of the World’s Leading Manufacturer of Adaptive Exercise Technology?
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Today’s guest is Jason DeBruler, CEO of the Austin-based company ARX. The company stands for “Adaptive Resistance Exercise” and consists mainly of proprietary exercise machines and software that offer users the safest and most effective form of resistance training in the world. They develop exercise machines and software that make it possible for its users to work out safely and get bigger results in less time. The company was founded to create a completely new approach in the fitness industry where working out and getting healthy is incredibly efficient and accessible. Today, ARX is the premiere exercise solution for pro athletes, busy parents, corporate executives, and even retirees who are all looking to live an optimal life without spending hours per week in the gym. Find out more about ARX as Jason shares how he became the CEO of one of the world’s leading fitness solutions. Stay tuned!
Orlando Zayas Modernizes the Point-Of-Sale System by Creating an Omnichannel Payment Platform That Offers Retailers and Consumers Varied Purchasing Options
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. We have Orlando Zayas, who has recently, named a Top Influential Business Leader to follow in 2021 by Industry Wired Magazine. He is well-known in the eCommerce and retail market for his revenue growth tactics and leadership. His forward-thinking insight has served as a leader at GE Capital, Safe-Guard Products International, and DRB Capital. Zayas is also passionate about educating poor areas through his charity activities. Zayas' business thoughts, featured in numerous publications, including Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and Retail Insights. He serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Katapult Group Inc., the market leader in omnichannel lease-purchase solutions for retailers and customers. Katapult's cutting-edge technology effortlessly interacts with online platforms, allowing retail clients to grow their consumer base, transaction volume, and revenue. Katapult's consumer-first approach provides a quick application and approval procedure, as well as precise and customized payment arrangements. Katapult partners with hundreds of shops across the United States, giving merchant support teams, marketing information, and advice on maintaining success. Want to be the first to know more? Then tune in, and don't miss out. You're going to love this episode!
Lavall Chichester is a Digital Marketing Expert Who Promotes Awareness, Creates Quality Leads and Increases Revenue
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today's guest is Lavall Chichester, Founder at GrowthSkills.co, a learning platform and consultancy that assists brands in increasing revenue through Growth Marketing as well as skill training, developing, and hiring the best employees through their Learning IQ platform. They use SEO, Content Marketing, Paid Search, Paid Social, and email marketing to help you acquire clients and maximize their lifetime value. They specialize in digital cannabis and CBD marketing. He is also the CMO of JumpCrew and has more than 13 years of experience building digital marketing strategies for companies such as Western Union, Kaiser Permanente, Vitamin Water, and others. Lavall was named to AdAge's 2015 40 Under 40 list for growing MullenLowe Profero's search division into a multi-million dollar firm in less than a year. Let's listen to find out more!
Andrew Kashian Provides Efficient, Transparent, Personalized, and High-Quality Hair Loss Treatment
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Today’s guest is Andrew Kashian, president and founder of Solve Clinics, a leading hair transplant and skin restoration clinic located in Chicago. Andrew discovered his entrepreneurial spirit after successfully owning and developing Chess at Three and Story Time Chess, winners of the "Toy of the Year Award" and the "WEBBY Award." The goal of Solve is to help men and women look and feel like the finest versions of themselves. Their purpose is to assist people in living confidently. They established it 5 years ago because the overall hair loss business and cosmetic industry are indeed broken. They took this broken portion of the cosmetic world and created a business model that addressed all of those issues. Their objective is to not only offer the finest prices in the business but also to make hair transplants and other surgeries affordable. to everyone. Tune in and learn more!
Seth Blaustein Directs Micro-Donations To Address World Problems With Scalable Solutions
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Guesting on the show is the incredible, modern philanthropist and the Founder & CEO at Dollar Donation Club, Seth Blaustein. Dollar Donation Club is a micro-donation platform that is developing the world's first collective super-philanthropist by allowing millions of people to donate just $1 each month to high-impact initiatives. The Dollar Donation Club was founded on the idea, "What if everyone merely gave one dollar?" The objective of the Dollar Donation Club is to create the world's first collective billionaire and super-philanthropist by getting a large number of people to agree to donate a little sum each month, starting with one dollar. Seth is also a futurist, social entrepreneur, and filmmaker who utilizes storytelling to motivate people worldwide to take action. His films have been viewed over 70 million times and have raised above $3 million for charitable causes. You are going to love this episode!
Craig Allan Ahrens Offers a Marketplace of Healthcare Professionals on Demand
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Craig Allan Ahrens. He is the Senior Vice President of Growth and Strategy at CareRev, a marketplace technology that connects hospitals and health systems and local, vetted healthcare professionals on demand. Craig's background and ideas bring a new perspective to an old industry. His expertise in healthcare startups and digital health investments allows him to give unique perspectives as a healthcare innovation/startup leader, consultant, and digital health transformation executive with more than 20 years of experience in public and private organizations. Craig has worked with big health systems, academic institutions, and resource providers to improve physician/hospital interactions, develop innovations/strategies, and alter operations to benefit the entire system, including both providers and patients. Tune in, because you are going to love this episode.
Mark Frissora Empowers Teams to Create Personal Connections to Ensure a Company's Continued Success
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Mark Frissora is the CEO and Board Director of Caesars Entertainment, Hertz Global Holdings, and Tenneco Inc. Mark P. Frissora is a visionary Fortune 500 executive, Board Chairman and non-executive member, and private equity advisor with a track record of accomplishing revenue, profit, and growth targets. He Optimized product portfolios, unlocked revenue/P&L enhancements, promoted new market entrance, and delivered sustained, technology-driven competitive advantage to global firms through revolutionary organic and M&A activities. To execute on long-term roadmaps, Mark built trusted relationships and strategic alliances with key decision-makers. He developed a culture of collaboration and customer-centricity through leading and motivating high-performance worldwide teams while staying committed to upholding governance guidelines while achieving operational and commercial excellence. You are going to love this episode!
SWIRL explains why video is the future for ecommerce and a $1 trillion opportunity
In this episode, we meet Kaizad Hansotia, founder and CEO of SWIRL, who is convinced he has the answer to the dilemmas facing retailers as consumers move online. SWIRL is a live video platform which enables e-commerce businesses to recreate the human touch that shoppers in physical stores have always loved. Using SWIRL’s video platform, retailers can, at the touch of a button, provide an interactive, live video experience for their customers.
Joe Percoco Builds, Manages and Explains Investment Funds: The Best Way to Grow Wealth
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Joe Percoco. He is the Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Titan, a company that builds, manages, and explains investment funds via a mobile operating system. With over 30,000 clients and managing almost a billion dollars in assets, Titan helps their consumers grow the same way an old-school financial company does but through technology. Ultimately, one of Titan’s core goals is to democratize people's investing ventures. Joe worked in the technology practice at McKinsey & Co. in San Francisco, at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York, and most recently as an early employee of a long/short equities hedge fund. He received his bachelor's degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. You are going to love this episode.
Varun Talwar Solves Hard Problems and Empowers Open Source Developers to in Building Better Technology Architecture
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Varun Talwar, the founder and CEO of Tetrate. Tetrate provides the tools necessary for a highly efficient application (aware) network. Tetrate helps connect and manage applications across clusters, clouds, and data centers. He is the co-creator of two open-source projects during his stint at Google: gRPC and Istio and has built a community around them. His philosophy has driven him to create these open source projects: Solve a hard problem and make it easier for people to adopt the technology. He first hand understood the challenges that enterprises are going through with modern applications on heterogeneous infrastructures and wanted to solve for those. Let's listen to find out more!
Dutch Masters Empowers Stock Traders to Earn Profits Using Powerful Trading Methodology, Systems, Experiences, And Knowledge Of The Trading World
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Joining with us today are the Dutch Masters from The Carnivore Trading. Carnivore Trading is composed of Professional Wall Street traders sharing trades with you. Trader Z, Dutch, and The Swamp Donkey are the key guys at Carnivore. Dutch manages the Carnivore Portfolio and makes every trade in that portfolio texted out to all the Carnivores. All types of investors use Carnivores. The long-term investor loves how carnivores discover notable companies that they've never heard of before that they can buy and hold. The options trader loves the explosive situations found so they can get out in front of a decisive potential move soon. Others, the moderate trader, loves to get into positions with carnivores, and when they explode, take the profit and move to the next idea. If the stock performs well, traders usually stay with a post for 7-30 days, or sometimes up to 60 or 90 days. Stay tuned! You will learn a lot from this episode!
Anjali Bhimani Spreads a Positive Message of Ambition, Aspiration, and Personal Development
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest is Anjali Bhimani, an award-winning actress whose career spans across stage and screen from Broadway to feature films, television, video games, animation, and original online content. In 2017, she launched the YouTube positivity and life-hacking web series I Am Fun Size, in which she shares her experiences and interviews other well-known performers to inspire those who want to have richer, bigger lives. In 2020, Anjali took to Twitch to offer the performance with a live-streamed, interactive format that enables a deeper conversation in which she is joined by other performers in addition to her YouTube series. Anjali is currently running a Kickstarter campaign for her upcoming book, I am Fun Size, And So Are YOU!, which is about insights from a little human on living an impactful, significant, and fulfilling life. Don’t miss this episode! You’re going to love this!
David Drebin Passionately Pursues Creativity Through Cinematic, High Definition Photography
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. We are privileged to have David Drebin on the show. A graduate of Parsons School of Design in NYC, David Drebin is a multidisciplinary artist working in various art forms producing limited edition works including Photographs, Lightboxes, Neon light Installations, Diamond Dust works and more. Following his first solo exhibition at Camera Work in Berlin in 2005 and the release of his first comprehensive illustrated book “Love and Other Stories” in 2007, Drebin experienced a stream of worldwide representation by some of the finest galleries globally. Drebin's artworks also known as “Drebin’s” are unique and instantly recognizable as his own. His artistic style is often described as epic, dramatic and, above all, cinematic. Drebin has released seven books with teNeues publishing including "The Morning After", Beautiful Disasters", "Chasing Paradise", "Dreamscapes", "Love and Lights", "Before They Were Famous" and most recently released "Collectors Edition" an oversized limited edition monograph created as a gift to the collectors of his works around the world. His work combines voyeuristic and psychological viewpoints in a unique manner, offering the viewer a dramatic insight into emotions and experiences which many of us have doubtlessly felt at some point in our lives. Up next for Drebin is Art Basel and Art Miami where Contessa Gallery will be featuring a solo booth of his work including 22 large scale works and the world debut of the New Diamond Dust Collection. Art Basel is the premiere Art event of the year and Art Miami is where Drebin will be one of the only if not the only artists with a solo booth at the fair. Find out more by tuning in on this episode!
JR Guerrieri Built an All-in-One Platform That Optimizes Team Collaboration and Business Communication
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is JR Guerrieri, a serial Entrepreneur with domestic and global manufacturing, sales, and marketing experience. He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of NYNJA, an all-in-one communications platform that combines the benefits of instant chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, collaboration, and more. NYNJA is committed to data integrity and Absolute Business Continuity (ABC). Users can schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing and share notes, chats, and large file transfers in groups or individuals. As the company’s CEO and Co-Founder, JR is committed to helping the NYNJA Group in creating the first international mobile communications app with an on-demand marketplace and its own cryptocurrency ecosystem. Listen to this episode to learn more about JR and what NYNJA has to offer! It’s going to be an exciting one!
Jeff Thramann Revolutionizes the Consumption, Interaction, and Monetization of Audio Media
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today’s guest is Jeff Thramann, CEO of Auddia, a publicly-traded company that has provided innovative products and technologies to speed the change and create this new listening experience and dynamic space. The Company has created the Auddia app, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform and mobile application, to provide customers with the first commercially available chance to subscribe to any streaming AM/FM radio station without advertisements. Subscribers will also be able to customize their listening experience with "skips'' and on-demand features. Vodacast, their podcasting platform, and mobile app is also available. Podcasters can use Vodacast to create digital feeds that enhance the audio of any podcast episode. Listeners can enjoy a larger and deeper content experience with supplemental digital feeds, allowing podcasters to gain additional cash through direct response digital advertisements that are synched to the podcast audio commercials. Let's listen to find out more!
Jennifer Fried Improves Quality of Medical Care By Providing A Real-Time Cockpit View Of Medical Procedures Coupled With Physician's Preference
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Today’s guest is Jennifer Fried. Jennifer Fried is the co-founder and CEO of ExplORer Surgical, an interactive surgical playbook that reduces disruptions and waste. ExplORer Surgical also provides OR administrators with real-time performance and scheduling data to improve treatment quality and efficiency. Surgeries teams can use the program to organize work, manage instruments and supplies, and more. Thus, optimal cooperation, efficiency, and performance are obtained. It allows doctors to focus on what they do best: performing successful procedures that help patients live their best lives. A tailored checklist helps the Explorer manage workflow in the OR and procedural suites, reducing errors and confusion among team members. It helps medical device producers introduce new products faster and cheaper while simultaneously improving medical education. Sounds intriguing, right? Tune in to learn more about this medical breakthrough!
Sonia Beckwith Advocates for Sustainable Travel and Tourism
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Sonia Beckwith. She is the co-founder of Live Ningaloo, an oceanic tour company in Western Australia that focuses on the sea's real highlights. Sonia is a certified mountain mover with a diverse career in the non-profit, private, and corporate sectors in the United States, and after an adventure in Australia, she decided to stay and develop an ecotourism business.She aims to assist people in moving forward with their tourism and commercial endeavors. Sonia is also interested in bringing together people who would not ordinarily dine together. She believes in improving communication between like-minded and opposing viewpoints and then finding a way to collaborate to achieve something tangible. Let's listen to find out more!
Annie Davis of Flow Cannabis Talks About Creatively Expanding and Growing in the Cannabis Market
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Annie Davis, she is the VP in Marketing of Flow Cannabis Co. the parent company of Flow Kana, the best-selling flower brand in California. Flow Cannabis is undertaking creative ways and solutions to expand the cannabis market and continue to grow the market, with a mission to showcase Northern California cannabis. This company’s goal is to enable farmers to do what they do best, which is to farm and to grow cannabis and provide other services. Annie Davis believes that It's important for consumers to ask questions about where their cannabis comes from, how it was grown,and who grew it. Let’s listen to find out more!
Jonathan Cogley Mentors, Guides, Invests In, And Coaches Business-To-Business Software Firms For Prospective Entrepreneurs
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. We are honored to have Jonathan Cogley on the show today. He is the Chief Executive Officer at LogicBoost Labs. LogicBoost Labs materialized to help pre-revenue and early-stage firms develop faster. LogicBoost Labs is now accelerating that process by adding more skills and resources to boost the likelihood of a startup's success. LogicBoost Labs is where innovative ideas can be tested in a safe environment with good support in terms of expertise, skills, financing, and connections. Its objective is to assist startups in growing from pre-revenue to $1 million in yearly recurring income. Ideally, the businesses will graduate and no longer require as much assistance, allowing LogicBoost Labs to accept another company into the program. The company, founded in November 2019, was due to decades of experience working in startups, guiding them, and witnessing their success and failure. Don't miss this episode! You will learn so much. Stay tuned!
Nick Agar Introduces The World's First Hyper-Deflationary, Asset-Backed Digital Currency That Can Be Used Anywhere In The World
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Nick Agar is the founder and the visionary behind the AXIA Coin Project. AXIA is a decentralized blockchain platform that supports an intelligent contract-governed asset-supported coin. The network's objective is to enable a global ecosystem of businesses, assist them in scaling, and bring answers to the fiat system's challenges while upgrading current cryptocurrency models. AXIA's mission is to promote secure and rapid global exchange at a low cost while also providing an alternative store of wealth for its customers. The platform enables the usage of programs capable of performing financial transactions and more. The AXIA ecosystem is a collection of applications that complement and interact with one another. These use cases apply to businesses and organizations that give services to community members and other people worldwide. Tune in to find out more on this innovative approach in Digital Currency!
Nick Arambula and Chris Lee Built a Furniture Company to Create Space for Companionship And Comfort
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we are joined by the Co-Founders of Neighbor, Nick Arambula and Chris Lee. Nick’s exposure to the furniture industry began at a young age, watching and later helping his mom build a furniture business while Chris was introduced to furniture building while managing a team of carpenters on a factory floor. Both became friends while working at Tuft & Needle and decided to combine their skills and shared values to launch Neighbors, a furniture company specializing in premium outdoor furniture and goods crafted for a long life outside with family, friends, and neighbors. Tune in to find out more on what inspired these friends to build their company from the ground up!
Justin Wenczka Uses US-Patented Proof-Of-View Technology To Boost Viewer Engagement And Advertising Income For Content Creators And Publishers
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Verasity.io's consultant CRO is Justin Wenczka. Verasity's goal is to significantly increase ad revenue for video publishers across all platforms by leveraging their rewarded player and ad stack powered by its patented Proof of View technology. Out of approximately $400 billion in online advertising, up to 40%, or roughly $160 billion, is viewed by bots rather than humans. That's $160 billion in squandered brand advertising! Verasity has a US patent for its Proof of View system, which detects and eliminates ad fraud while only recording authentic human views of advertisements and video content on the blockchain. Verasity has patented technology that allows it to resolve the $160 billion advertising dilemma. Don’t miss this episode! You will learn a lot and you will love this episode.
Ben Sever Developed a Secure Telehealth Platform To Empower The Entire Patient Life Cycle, From Intake Through Recovery
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Ben Sever is a serial entrepreneur who founded eRemede, RJ Institute, and MVP ventures and served as their chairman and CEO. eRemede delivers a world-class platform that is practical and effective from the start with the help of a talent-rich team of venture capitalists: famous physicians, serial entrepreneurs, software sales leaders, Ivy League engineers, project management specialists, and military veterans operations experts. The team has a combined expertise of more than ten years in all parts of patient care, from general health to elective plastic surgery. Clients rely on ERemede's adaptable technology to aggregate and deliver critical information via these five pillars: Instant Messaging, Notifications and Alerts, Instructions, Resource Library, Social Feed, and Appointments. Tune in to find out more about this revolutionary healthcare platform!
