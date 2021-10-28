Action and Ambition
Charlotte Hanna Legitimizes The Cannabis Experience For Disproportionately Impacted Individuals
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Coming from Brooklyn, New York, we have Charlotte Hanna. She is the Founder and CEO of Rebelle. Rebelle is a cannabis dispensary in Great Barrington, Massachusetts (also known as the Berkshires) that focuses on delivering an experience for its customers. It was created by a woman, run by a minority. Their goal is to build the first luxury lifestyle cannabis brand, and their business, described as an "Apple store meets a luxury spa retail shop." Rebelle not only offers high-quality cannabis goods in a variety of forms (flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and edibles), but they also have a captivating, inviting design and lounge areas where customers can relax and enjoy themselves. Rebelle, housed in a 100-year-old farmhouse that has been refurbished and sits on half an acre of verdant land, giving it a warm and historic feel. Hanna took over the entire structure and completely renovated it in a modern farmhouse style with new construction. The interiors are pleasant and inviting with various hues of wood, oversized windows, curved worktops, round decorative plants, bright overhead lighting, and white walls. Listen to this episode and learn more!