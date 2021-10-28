Action and Ambition
Grant Johnson Explains The Future Of Esports Betting & Gambling
Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast. Want to gamble with luck? We have Grant Johnson, CEO at Esports Entertainment Group, joining on this episode. Esports Entertainment Group is a full-stack Esports and online gambling enterprise that has benefited from the growth of video gaming and the ascension of Esports among younger generations. Their purpose is to assist the global community in connecting with the future of sports entertainment through creative and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. The Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-positioned to assist fans in remaining connected and engaged with their preferred Esports. From traditional sports collaborations with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams to community-focused competitions in various Esports, iGaming, and casinos to boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG influences the whole spectrum of Esports and gaming. Want to be the first to know? Then, tune in and learn more!