



Action and Ambition

Dan Eberhart is a Petroleum Energy Expert and Operates at the Intersection of Energy, Politics, and Economics

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. We have our Guest, Dan Eberhart, Chief Executive Officer at Canary, LLC. Canary, LLC is one of the largest and most experienced national oilfield service providers. Frontier Energy Group, LLC and Canary's recent expansion provide consumers with more outstanding capabilities from a trustworthy source. We are prepared to provide excellent service and expertise for the benefit of you, our customers, and the industry as a whole. Canary, headquartered in Denver, CO, offers complete oilfield drilling and production services to oil and gas businesses across the United States. Canary began in 1984 with the opening of Canary Wellhead in Oklahoma City. The company has developed to provide a variety of services to businesses of all kinds. It now has a robust API manufacturing arm to meet clients' specific service demands in a timely and inventive manner. Drilling services offered: Conventional Wellheads, Thru-Bore Wellheads, Frac Tree Rental, and Pressure Testing. Production Services Includes Hot Oil Slickline/Wireline/E-line, Digital Dynamoniter, Gate Valve repair, Downhole Rental. They have expanded since then, having headquarters in Denver, CO (Corporate), Watford City, ND (Operations), Oklahoma City, OK (Manufacturing). Tune in to find out more!