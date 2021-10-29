Action and Ambition
Jose Morey Redefines the Future of Medicine, Science, and Technology
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. We are honored to have Jose Morey on the show today. He is the CEO and Founder of Ad Astra Media LLC, providing role models and educational STEAM content to encourage more diversity in STEAM-related fields. Jose is a Puerto Rican- Dominican Republic physician, and he is known as an intergalactic doctor. He explores the edge of possibility to solve problems before most see them coming. He serves as the Medical Technology and Artificial Intelligence Adviser for NASA iTech, a unique incubator tasked with solving the key problem areas NASA lacks. Jose is a leader in exponential technologies innovation by leading multidisciplinary teams at the epicenter of genetic intelligence, biotechnology, precision medicine, AI, and aerospace. Don't miss this episode! You will learn so much. Stay tuned!