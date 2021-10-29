Action and Ambition
Cindy DiPietrantonio is the CEO of the Leading Provider of Elite Performance Outerwear, Uniforms, and Training Gear for Teams and Athletic Enthusiasts
Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast. Cindy Dipietrantonio is the CEO & President at Boathouse Sports. The Boathouse Sports is an athletic apparel firm that makes outerwear for sports teams. Established in 1976, the company has given professional athletes high-quality performance items, helping them train and perform at their peak. Boathouse has expanded its product range in developing quality performance clothes over the last 25 years, focusing on custom outerwear and team uniforms. Boathouse strives to be 100% American-made, handcrafting all of their gear in Philadelphia. Their staff takes pride in the high quality and customization of their products and the rapidity with which they may be manufactured. Boathouse supports a family of associates to make exceptional products while also building a stronger community by employing a diverse workforce to produce your bespoke clothes. Want to learn more? Then tune in, and don’t miss out.