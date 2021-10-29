Action and Ambition
Patrick Rhatigan Nurtures Companies to Generate Revenue Opportunities through Sales Frameworks
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we invited Patrick Rhatigan, Founder and C.E.O. of 10G. 10G works with clients to accelerate their revenue by driving pipeline development, building customer relationships and closing new business. Patrick began his career in the United States as the Head of Growth for plzADvize, an AdTech platform. Within five months of its introduction, he had guided the platform to over $3 million in transactions. He assembled a highly experienced team of researchers, marketers, business developers, account managers, and senior salespeople to fill this gap. He founded N.T.R. Consulting, where he created specialized high-performance inside sales and business development engines for various clients. Tune in to this exciting episode! You’ll love this!