Action and Ambition
Peter Capuciati Empowers HVAC Technicians to Bring Excellence to the Industry
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we invited Peter Capuciati. He is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bluon Energy, a fast-growing company with a mission to bring unparalleled innovation to the HVAC industry by empowering HVAC technicians. Peter is in charge of Bluon's overarching vision, strategy, and execution. Peter's distinct experience, which combines in-depth, one-of-a-kind technical knowledge with an unusual ability to identify and design multi-faceted business plans, enables him and his team to capitalize on possibilities and routes that others just cannot. Peter is daring in his pursuit of these routes, as seen by his previous career as a visionary commercial real estate thinker and his present approach to directing Bluon's transformation from a unique refrigerant manufacturer to a first-of-its-kind app-based support platform HVAC online marketplace. Tune in to this exciting episode! You'll love this