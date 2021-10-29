



Action and Ambition

Rodney Burton Reveals How to Transform from Hustler to Accomplished Businessman By Pursuing Sustainable Assets in Cryptocurrencies

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we invited Rodney Burton. A self-made millionaire and a serial entrepreneur located in Camp Springs, Maryland. He is also known as "Bitcoin Rodney", because he created a brand that would inspire confidence in cryptocurrency literacy. Rodney knows what it means to build a business from the ground up under challenges. From making millions of dollars to being evicted from his home to rebuilding his life, Rodney has learned some life lessons along the way that he is excited to share with other young crypto entrepreneurs. He has obtained a plethora of knowledge from these experiences, which he hopes to pass on to others through his services and general education. Bitcoin Rodney provides bitcoin education, Royal Credit Consulting, targeted traffic, health and wellbeing, and hypergroup services. Tune in to this exciting episode! You'll love this!