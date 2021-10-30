Action and Ambition
Joe Pulizzi is the Ultimate Content Marketing Pioneer and Startup Entrepreneur
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. We have invited Joe Pulizzi, an entrepreneur, speaker, author, and podcaster. Joe hailed as the best-selling author of seven books, including Content Inc. and Epic Content Marketing, which Fortune magazine rated a must-read business book. He is also the founder of multiple startups, including the content creator education site, The tilt. He began using the term “content marketing” in 2001, now the fastest-growing internet marketing industry. Content Marketing Institute was sold in June 2016 to UBM, a multi-billion dollar events, and media company out of London. Joe is now volunteering with the Orange Effect Foundation (OEF), which provides funds to children and families for speech therapy and technology. Hundreds of children in 25 states have received funding from the OEF. Tune in to this episode. You’ll love it!