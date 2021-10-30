Action and Ambition
Vu Truong Established A World-Class Late-Stage Clinical Development Firm Focused On Developing Transformational, First-In-Class Antiviral And Antibacterial Respiratory Diseases
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Guesting on the show is the CEO at Aridis Pharmaceutical, Vu Truong. Aridis is a privately held infectious diseases startup based in San Jose, California, USA. Aridis' sophisticated formulation and delivery technologies are paired with its proprietary product range to produce effective therapeutic candidates packaged in easy-to-administer "ready-to-use" formats. The company's pipeline of novel mechanism antibacterial and antivirals derived from its patented technology platforms, intended to fight the growing public health danger posed by viral pandemics and antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) bacteria. In almost every infectious condition, a group of disease-free individuals may be developing rare, robust, protective immune responses to even fatal infections. Human monoclonal antibodies are frequently the essential defensive components. Aridis' discovery technology platform seeks to identify and translate these components into novel medicines for the benefit of the general public. Tune in, and don't miss out on learning more about this medical breakthrough!