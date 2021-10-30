Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Ann Marie Sastry Helps Students Learn Better Using Artificial Intelligence
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! We have invited the founder and CEO of Amesite Inc, Ann Marie Sastry. Amesite creates artificial intelligence software applications to help students learn better. As a technology partner, they assist educational institutions and enterprises in improving learning by delivering a disruptive technology powered by AI. Amesite provides a wide range of services that assist partners in launching new initiatives and improving existing ones. Their company has won the 2020 BIG Innovation Award for technology, 2019 Best and Brightest, Detroit, 2019 Best and Brightest, Detroit – Wellness. In 2015, Dr. Sastry served as president, and CEO of Sakti3 named one of MIT's 50 smartest companies. Sastry was also invited to the White House to be acknowledged for her technological and entrepreneurial achievements while also meeting President Barack Obama. Her technological and business work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Forbes, The Economist, USA Today, and the NY Times. She has co-authored more than 100 articles, 100 patents, and applications and has given more than 100 invited speeches and seminars worldwide. Want to know more about Ann Marie Sastry? Tune in! You’re going to love this episode!
