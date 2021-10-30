Action and Ambition
Meet Uzair Gadit of PureVPN on charting the path to holistic privacy and security
In this episode, we meet Uzair Gadit, co-founder and CEO of PureVPN. As the name suggests, the company provides a cybersecurity product (namely a VPN) that offers people privacy and security when using the internet. The company has served over 3 million customers in over 150 countries, having rapidly scaled over the past few years. It has grown to become one of the most popular VPN services in the world and is synonymous with internet security, anonymity, and internet freedom. Uzair shares the growth and impact story of the company, the latest developments in the VPN industry and what the future demands and needs of users are.