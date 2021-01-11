Action and Ambition
Yaniv Spielberg Has a Cutting-Edge B2B Online Gaming Platform That Provides a Comprehensive Solution For Retail, Internet, And Mobile Gaming
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. We have Yaniv Spielberg, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.'s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. Bragg Gaming Group is a rapidly expanding worldwide gaming technology and content company that owns several prominent B2B companies in the iGaming market. Bragg has developed into a multinational force in the global online gaming business since its establishment in 2018, with operations in Europe, North America, and Latin America. Bragg distributes exclusive and aggregated casino content through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming via its in-house remote gaming server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution network. ORYX provides a complete turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform and managed operational and marketing services. Nevada-based Bragg's entirely owned premium US game content studio is Wild Streak Gaming. Wild Streak features an overall portfolio of casino games available through land-based, online, and social casino operators in worldwide regions such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Tune in to this episode! You are going to love it.