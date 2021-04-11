Action and Ambition
Chris O'Dowd is Revolutionizing Athlete Performance Training with Virtual and Augmented Reality
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Chris O’Dowd. He is the Founder and CEO of WIN Reality, the world’s most advanced Virtual Reality baseball and softball training tool. WIN Reality offers a wide range of velocity and overall skill levels for hitters to prepare. The WIN Reality Software is used by professional, collegiate, and high school organizations worldwide to quantify performance potential and transfer training improvements into the competition. Everything inside the training tool is taken directly from the real world and placed in the virtual one. The available pitchers are all real and pulled directly from game situations at every level. And with pitcher velocities ranging from youth speeds to the upper echelon of what the majors can offer, WIN Reality is a tool that every level of player can benefit from. This makes WIN Reality perfect for players who are just getting started in the sport to become winners in the majors. Want to know more about this VR/AR sports training tool? Listen to this episode! You are going to love it!