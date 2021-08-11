Action and Ambition
First Momentum Ventures shares insights on the German, Austrian and Swiss start up scene
Andreas Fischer is a Founding Partner at First Momentum Ventures, a fund that is pioneering pre-seed investments in frontier technology companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, collectively known as the DACH region. There are no fewer than 160 Nobel Prize winners in the region (second only to the US) and ranks fourth in the world on the number of patent applications its innovators file each year. All the ingredients are in place for founders to build game-changing companies and as a "first money in" investor, they provide the first momentum by backing them with the first cheque as well as a broad industry network, world-class mentoring, a strong community and access to further financing.