



Action and Ambition

Dr Robert Bishop Illuminates The Beauty of Being an Engineer And The Kind of Art It Takes To Make Something Clear and Concise

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr Robert Bishop, the Dean of Engineering at the University of Florida. He was also the Department Chairman, Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics at the University of Texas at Austin and Dean of Engineering at Marquette University. After a successful career, Robert noted the urban beauty and potential of the growing USF campus. He welcomed the challenge to create something new and transformative in the region for the academic institution. He is the Founder, President and CEO of the USF Institute of Applied Engineering. Tune in to learn more on this!