Ruben Figueredo Helps Workers Avoid Traffic and Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle By Offering Electric Mobility
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ruben Figueredo, an experienced entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the cycling and sports industry. He is skilled in retail management, brand partnership, event management, race timing, community relations and sports marketing. Ruben is the Co-founder and COO at Vene Rides, the Micro-EV store. Vene Rides helps riders choose the right Micro-EV and offer post-sale maintenance services. They offer a wide range of electric bikes, electric scooters and electric mopeds. Vene’s expert technicians accommodate repairs to all brands of electric bikes and scooters. Tune in to find more on this!