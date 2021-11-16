



Action and Ambition

Andrea d’Agostini Shares The Secret Growth Kicking Factors That When Companies Embrace, Will Be Able To Scale Successfully

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Andrea d’Agostini, a serial entrepreneur, renowned public speaker and mentor. He started as an actor and host on television. However, he developed an interest in communication and went into marketing. In 2014 he became the Vice President of American Power and Gas, which he helped to scale from 23 to 380 million dollars in a period of three years and a half. Andrea is a master in assisting people to scale their businesses fast. He is the Co-Founder of SalesJet, which is more like a marketing platform. Through his company Andrea d’Agostini, he helps companies improve their fit-to-market analysis, marketing structure, and sales processing. Tune in to find more on this!