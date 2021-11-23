Action and Ambition
Jason Kutasi Established an Independent Book Publisher Focused on The Children Demographic
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Guesting on the show is Jason Kutasi. He owns Puppy Dogs and Ice Cream, a children’s publishing company focused on direct to consumer. He is also the CEO of The Agency, Del Mar and Del Mar Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm that invests in middle-market companies in the US na Canada. They are industry generalists with a focus on making good fundamental businesses better through rigorous operational improvements. He was also the CEO of Karavan, iBeacons for real estate and, Chief Marketing Officer of PushPoint, a cross-channel marketing platform to effectively drive offline customer acquisition for small and medium businesses on behalf of large retail banks, mobile POS vendors, and franchises. Tune in to learn more on this!