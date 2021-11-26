Action and Ambition
Zach Harris Enables Quick and Simple Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) Deployment For Companies of All Sizes
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Our guest today is Zach Harris, Founder, and CEO of benefitbay™. A first-of-its-kind tool that gives employees the power to buy the best benefits for their families while reducing effort and expense from employers and their brokers. With a perfect marriage of specific aspects of new legislation called ICHRA (Individual Health Reimbursement Arrangement) and an easy to deploy end to end platform that includes; plan design, compliance and, banking, benefitbay™ delivers the very best individual benefit offering for today's workforce available in the market. Zach was also the Managing Director of the Milliman technical consultants and actuarial team to launch an ICHRA administration platform. Tune in to find more!