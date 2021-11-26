Action and Ambition
Bryon Kroger Helped Spearhead Digital Transformation, Adoption of Technology, and Find Faster Solutions To Problems Inside The Air Force
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bryon Kroger, an Intelligence Officer who turned Product Owner. He serves as COO for Project Kessel Run at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Having been on the receiving end of poor software from the Defence Acquisitions Cycle for seven years, Bryon has a deep appreciation for just how steep the cost of delay can be measured not just in dollars but sometimes in lives. His passion for reducing that cost led him to the acquisition community, where he embarked on a cloud-native journey for intelligence systems using PCF. Bryon has made a career of presenting to the highest levels of military leadership on topics ranging from national security to DevOps. Tune in to learn more!