Karen Grinzaid Helps People Thinking of Starting or Expanding a Family Determine The Risk for Having a Child With a Genetic Disease

Brian Hack Provides A Modern Store Locator Solution That Offers Accurate, On-Shelf Product Locations, Add-To-Cart Options, And Shoppable Advertisements

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Joining is a Leader with a track record of success in the digital advertising and food and beverage industries. He is a Strong digital strategist with experience in web design, e-commerce, search engine marketing (SEM), email marketing, and the Founder of Where to Buy at Hacklab, Brian Hack. With exact, on-shelf product locations, add-to-cart functionality, and shoppable advertisements, Where to Buy is the modern store locator solution that empowers companies to push customers to purchase. After years of searching for a store finder solution that provided accurate data without a hefty price tag, Brian, inspired to establish Where to Buy after a chance meeting with CPG pricing analytics business Datasembly. Soon after, he reconnected with an old colleague, Brit, to assist him in realizing his idea - the store locator they'd always hoped for when working with CPG businesses. Where to Buy is designed, providing essential features of a successful store locator at a fraction of the cost of competing alternatives. In an age where customer experience is king, giving your customers an experience like this is a winning brand approach. A Where To Buy solution reduces the number of steps in the consumer journey and provides a smooth transition from the brand's website to the retailer's website. Do you love to shop? Then tune in and learn about this modern way of shopping! Don't miss out!