Action and Ambition
Tessa White Accelerates Businesses By Helping Companies Design Effect People Strategies and Increases Workforce Engagement
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tessa White, an HR professional with 20+ years of experience in the field. Leading HR in Fortune 50 companies as well as small start-ups to mid-sized organizations. She has a passion for filling in puzzle pieces of talent to create cohesive teams and likes working for companies with a penchant for experimentation. Tessa is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Job Doctor, a company dedicated to moving employee performance from average to extraordinary and building strong company leaders with highly engaged employees. She is recognized nationwide as a media expert on people strategy and career navigation and has been published in Forbes. Don’t miss this out!