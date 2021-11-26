Action and Ambition
Mickey Fain Help Measure, Design, and Install Premium Window Coverings for Clients
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mickey Fain, Founder, and President at Stoneside Blinds and Shades, the nation’s fastest-growing custom window coverings company. They have achieved this rapid growth by offering high-end custom style to our customers, personally delivered by industry-leading Design Consultants and Installation Technicians. They manufacture everything in America and operate in 13 markets across the States. Stoneside’s team members provide a fiver-star window covering experience by embodying core values: honesty, passion, innovation, positivity, and generosity. Mickey was also the Founder and CEO of the Colorado CEO Forum, guiding the organization's long-term development. Tune in to learn more on this!