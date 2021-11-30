



Action and Ambition

Rakesh Loonkar Offers Identity and Authentication Solutions to Organizations Preventing Them From Losing Billions of Dollars Due to Identity Fraud

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest today is Rakesh Loonkar, Co-Founder and President of Transmit Security, a company that powers businesses with the most advanced identity solutions. It was founded in 2014 with the aim of changing the identity security space. Since then, it has overgrown to meet the demand of the growing AIM space. Rakesh leads the sales teams, services, support, and pre-sales engineering. As an active voice, pioneer, and mentor in the cyber industry, Rakesh has personally invested in many promising cybersecurity start-ups which have evolved into industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, Trusteer, and zScaler. He is also the Director Board Of Directors, apiiro. Tune in to learn more on this!