How Toplyne is helping freemium businesses accelerate growth

Evan Marwell Help Close Down The Digital Divide for The 18 Million Households That Have Access to The Internet But Can’t Afford to Connect

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Evan Marwell, Founder, and CEO at EducatioSuperHighway, a national non-profit organization that helps solve one of the biggest problems facing public schools in America - the digital divide. It focuses on America’s most unconnected communities, where more than 25% of people don’t have access to the internet. In partnership with governors from all 50 states along with federal policymakers and other education broadband stakeholders, they have connected 99% of America’s 47 million K-12 students. EducationSuperHighway has accomplished its mission by adopting strategies that accelerated its path to scale. Don’t miss this out!