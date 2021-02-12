Vino Jeyapalan Helps Dogs Live Longer, Healthier and, Happier By Providing Fresh Dog Foods Right To Client’s Doorstep
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Vino Jeyapalan, Founder and CEO of Kabo, a Canadian company focused on helping dogs live healthier, happier and, longer lives. To receive fresh meals from Kabo, you have to fill out a quick questionnaire from their website. They will then recommend a meal plan for your dog based on its age, weight, entry-level and, breed. You will choose up to two recipes for your dog. Kabo will then deliver portioned meals right to your doorstep. Vino is also a Board Member of Forbes U30, the world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise. Tune in to learn more on this!
Anish Mohammad Has Seen The Future of Cryptography And Shares How Quantum Computing Will Collide With Blockchain
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Anish Mohammad is the co-founder and CTO of Pantherprotocol. He has been an early advisor to Ripple, a reviewer of the Ethereum Orange paper, advised proticols including Boson and Ocean. His technical expertise has shaped the blockchain community, and he has seen the future of cryptography and knows where it's going. Want to know more? Then tune in to find out!
Rachel Friedman Helps Companies Uncover What Makes Them Special, Leveraging Their Secret Sauce As a Source of Competitive Advantage To Win
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Rachel Friedman, 30 years experienced professional dedicated to building brands through the lens of culture. She is the Founder and CEO of TENSPACE, a revolving brick-and-mortar store telling the untold stories of rising online brands. Every two months, TANSPACE completely transforms to immerse you in a different brand’s untold story with a unique and interactive showcase. Rachael is also the Founder and CEO of TENFOLD Brand, an award-winning strategy and creative firm that reveals and reflects the magic of brand and culture. They enable clients to live the brand through the creation of an inspired culture narrative and branded space. Don’t miss this episode! You will learn a lot!
Severence MacLaughlin Addresses Business and Economic Challenges for Large Fortune 500 Companies by Building Sentient and Semi-sentient Systems of Intelligence
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Severence MacLaughlin, Founder, and CEO at DeLorean Artificial Intelligence, which produces sentient and semi-sentient systems of intelligence for Sales, CPG, Financial Services, Healthcare, Life sciences, and Natural Resources markets. DAI has successfully submitted and holds Patent Pending rights on a number of Predictive and Interventive AI capabilities. Dr. MacLaughlin is one of the top-ranked Life Sciences/Healthcare Data Scientists globally (Ranked top 20 Life Sciences Data Scientists.) He has delivered over 40 new disruptive technologies and implemented systems of intelligence resulting in over $1.8B in net present value to customers and an estimated $8B ROI over the next five years. Tune in to learn more on this!
Evan Marwell Help Close Down The Digital Divide for The 18 Million Households That Have Access to The Internet But Can’t Afford to Connect
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Evan Marwell, Founder, and CEO at EducatioSuperHighway, a national non-profit organization that helps solve one of the biggest problems facing public schools in America - the digital divide. It focuses on America’s most unconnected communities, where more than 25% of people don’t have access to the internet. In partnership with governors from all 50 states along with federal policymakers and other education broadband stakeholders, they have connected 99% of America’s 47 million K-12 students. EducationSuperHighway has accomplished its mission by adopting strategies that accelerated its path to scale. Don’t miss this out!
Rakesh Loonkar Offers Identity and Authentication Solutions to Organizations Preventing Them From Losing Billions of Dollars Due to Identity Fraud
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest today is Rakesh Loonkar, Co-Founder and President of Transmit Security, a company that powers businesses with the most advanced identity solutions. It was founded in 2014 with the aim of changing the identity security space. Since then, it has overgrown to meet the demand of the growing AIM space. Rakesh leads the sales teams, services, support, and pre-sales engineering. As an active voice, pioneer, and mentor in the cyber industry, Rakesh has personally invested in many promising cybersecurity start-ups which have evolved into industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, Trusteer, and zScaler. He is also the Director Board Of Directors, apiiro. Tune in to learn more on this!
How Toplyne is helping freemium businesses accelerate growth
Today’s guest is Toplyne cofounder Ruchin Kulkarni who shares his insights on the evolution of the product-led growth approach and how to extract value from freemium users. Toplyne is able to provide intelligence on which customers are most likely to want to move from the freemium model to paid-for services. Toplyne’s tools study the way in which customers are using the company’s software, identifying the usage behaviours that indicate a higher propensity to become a paying customer.
Karen Grinzaid Helps People Thinking of Starting or Expanding a Family Determine The Risk for Having a Child With a Genetic Disease
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Karen Grinzaid, a Genetic Counselor at Emory University, a private university of international reach where courageous ideas achieve positive transformation in the world. She is also the Executive Director of JScreen, a genetic screening and education program offering comprehensive, at-home testing on saliva, based on Emory University School of Medicine. Karen has extensive experience in genetic counseling and testing, clinical care, and clinical research. Tune in to learn more on this!
Tessa White Accelerates Businesses By Helping Companies Design Effect People Strategies and Increases Workforce Engagement
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tessa White, an HR professional with 20+ years of experience in the field. Leading HR in Fortune 50 companies as well as small start-ups to mid-sized organizations. She has a passion for filling in puzzle pieces of talent to create cohesive teams and likes working for companies with a penchant for experimentation. Tessa is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Job Doctor, a company dedicated to moving employee performance from average to extraordinary and building strong company leaders with highly engaged employees. She is recognized nationwide as a media expert on people strategy and career navigation and has been published in Forbes. Don’t miss this out!
Mickey Fain Help Measure, Design, and Install Premium Window Coverings for Clients
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mickey Fain, Founder, and President at Stoneside Blinds and Shades, the nation’s fastest-growing custom window coverings company. They have achieved this rapid growth by offering high-end custom style to our customers, personally delivered by industry-leading Design Consultants and Installation Technicians. They manufacture everything in America and operate in 13 markets across the States. Stoneside’s team members provide a fiver-star window covering experience by embodying core values: honesty, passion, innovation, positivity, and generosity. Mickey was also the Founder and CEO of the Colorado CEO Forum, guiding the organization's long-term development. Tune in to learn more on this!
Jeff Lavelle Provides Accounting and Consulting Services to Restaurants Nationwide
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jeff Lavelle, the Founder, and CEO of Strictly Restaurants, a full-service accounting operational, day-to-day cash flow management, and hospitality consulting company created to maximize profitability and growth for your restaurant. They specialize in operations, consulting services and, accounting solutions for businesses within the hospitality sector. Before this, Jeff spent more than 24 years in the hospitality industry as a Restaurant Controller. Don’t miss out on this episode!
Zach Harris Enables Quick and Simple Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) Deployment For Companies of All Sizes
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Our guest today is Zach Harris, Founder, and CEO of benefitbay™. A first-of-its-kind tool that gives employees the power to buy the best benefits for their families while reducing effort and expense from employers and their brokers. With a perfect marriage of specific aspects of new legislation called ICHRA (Individual Health Reimbursement Arrangement) and an easy to deploy end to end platform that includes; plan design, compliance and, banking, benefitbay™ delivers the very best individual benefit offering for today's workforce available in the market. Zach was also the Managing Director of the Milliman technical consultants and actuarial team to launch an ICHRA administration platform. Tune in to find more!
Bryon Kroger Helped Spearhead Digital Transformation, Adoption of Technology, and Find Faster Solutions To Problems Inside The Air Force
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bryon Kroger, an Intelligence Officer turned software company founder. He served as COO for Project Kessel Run at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Having been on the receiving end of poor software from the DoD for seven years, Bryon has a deep appreciation for just how steep the cost of delay can be measured not just in dollars but often in lives. His passion for reducing that cost led him to the acquisition community, where he embarked on a cloud-native journey for intelligence systems using PCF. Bryon has made a career of presenting to the highest levels of military leadership on topics ranging from national security to DevOps. Tune in to learn more!
Anthony Chan Explains The Ups and Downs of Import and Export Between U.S and China
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Our guest today is Anthony Chan, a Silicon-Valley based international finance executive with 30+ years of experience dealing with investment in China and the U.S. He is the Chief Financial Officer, BORQS Technologies, a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. Anthony was also the Chief Financial Officer of Tianjin Tongguang Group Digital Communication, an electrical/electronic company. Tune in to learn more on this!
Pam Miniati and Rakefet Phillips Foster Economic Growth and Stimulate Innovation Between Emerging Companies in Israel Aspiring to do Business in The U.S.
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Pam Miniati and Rakefet Phillips, the Co-Executive Directors of FIBA. The Florida-Israel Business Accelerator is a Florida-based business development and community engagement project designed to establish and grow successful Israeli tech ventures in the Tampa Bay area. FIBA identifies Israeli Technologies that can solve business problems and fill challenge gaps for Florida corporations and provide a soft landing for companies ready to enter the US market. FIBA offers a variety of unique programs for Israeli companies. Don’t miss a thing! Tune in to learn more!
Victoria Kennedy Aids Impactful Leaders and Businesses Be Seen, Heard and Have a Greater Influence on The World
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Today we are joined with Victoria Kennedy, a TEDx speaker and well-respected authority in Public Relations. She was named a “Cultural Leader” by Rolling Stone Magazine. Victoria is the Chief Executive Officer of Victorious PR, an award-winning firm that helps entrepreneurs and businesses get featured in industry-specific media, local press, podcasts, and top publications to be seen as industry leaders in their field. They have worked with major brokerages such as JPAR and multi-millionaire entrepreneurs like Dan Henry and Krista Mashore to build their press credibility. Victoria originally scaled Victorious PR to over a million dollars in revenue within their first year in business. Tune in to learn more on this!
Jordan Michelle Uncovers her Personal Life and Musical Journey During The Covid-19 Pandemic
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jordan Michelle, a pop-rock singer, songwriter, and model. Music has been one of her biggest passion and means for communicating her heart. Jordan was born and raised in New York City but currently resides in Los Angeles. She is the Founder of her own skincare and beauty line called By Jordan Michelle. Tune in to learn more on this!
Jason Kutasi Established an Independent Book Publisher Focused on The Children Demographic
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Guesting on the show is Jason Kutasi. He is the CEO and Founder of the San Diego-based independent children’s publishing company Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream (PDIC) which is focused on direct-to-consumer marketing. Previously, he was the CEO of Del Mar Capital and Chief Marketing Officer of PushPoint. PDIC has grown repadily since its launched in 2017 They offer a publishing alternative to the traditional publishing model which benefits authors and customers alike. They have a strong belief in supporting American businesses, and all of their books are printed in the US. Tune in to learn more about this!
Chakri Toleti Safeguards Patients and Improve Outcomes By Providing AI-Powered Autonomous Monitoring Platform
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Chakri Toleti, the Founder of care.ai, an AI company that focuses on delivering self-aware rooms, smart facilities, and remote patient monitoring to autonomously optimize quality and patient experience. Also, they automate repetitive tasks, predict problems before they occur, and allow providers to focus on the emotional support and personalized care that only they can provide. Chakri was also the President and Founder of HealthGrid, a mobile enterprise patient engagement platform for providers, hospitals, and health systems who want to empower healthy patients populations and manage quality. Tune in to learn more!
Najeeb Ghauri Enables Businesses To Grow Faster By Providing Digital Solutions To The Unique Set of Challenges and Constraints Imposed By Each New Project
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Our guest today is Najeeb Ghuri, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. Initially, Mr. Ghauri was instrumental in the completion of the NETSOL Technologies IPO in 1998 in the USA, which was then the first IT company with operations in Pakistan to be listed on NASDAQ. He subsequently got NETSOL’s Pakistani subsidiary listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) in 2005. He has been nominated twice in the United States for the Ernst and Young ‘Entrepreneur of the year’, once in 2001 and again in 2005. Tune in to learn more! You will love it!
Philip Karto on changing the face of fashion and championing sustainability
Today’s guest is the fashion designer and entrepreneur Philip Karto, founder of the Philip Karto label. Philip is a daring and gifted French artist, originally from Cannes, who now lives in Miami where he has opened his atelier. Having spent many years at the heart of the fashion industry and after a brief departure he is charting new ground in the space with his approach to design and sustainability. He talks us about his success with Louis Vuitton vintage bags that he has disassembled and then reassembled, transformed and personalized. All his pieces are handmade in his Miami atelier. Tune in for more of his backstory, vision and future plans.
Thomas Messier Enlightens Entrepreneurs on How to Be Exceptional In The Real Estate Industry
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Thomas Messier. Messier has been involved in the commercial real estate and capital market industry since 1980. He has experience in commercial real estate acquisition, financing, asset management, and investor relations. In 2003 he joined Medalist Properties as an equal partner. Medalist Properties is an asset management company that invests in commercial real estate. Before joining Medalist, Thomas was in the capital market business focused on structure fixed income products, including commercial real estate and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Thomas was also the Director of Global Capital Markets Wachovia Bank. He was a Senior Vice President at Capital Markets at Bank of America. Tune in to find more on this!
Andrea d’Agostini Shares The Secret Growth Kicking Factors That When Companies Embrace, Will Be Able To Scale Successfully
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Andrea d’Agostini, a serial entrepreneur, renowned public speaker and mentor. He started as an actor and host on television. However, he developed an interest in communication and went into marketing. In 2014 he became the Vice President of American Power and Gas, which he helped to scale from 23 to 380 million dollars in a period of three years and a half. Andrea is a master in assisting people to scale their businesses fast. He is the Co-Founder of SalesJet, which is more like a marketing platform. Through his company Andrea d’Agostini, he helps companies improve their fit-to-market analysis, marketing structure, and sales processing. Tune in to find more on this!
Rahman Mohammed Explains The Transformation In The Healthcare System with Technology and How It Begins To Influence Entrepreneurs
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Rahman Mohammed, an emergency medicine physician with more than ten years of experience in the healthcare field. He is the CEO and Co-founder of a healthcare technology company called VivoDoc. VivoDoc connects patients with doctors. It is a comprehensive healthcare platform that empowers patients to find and book doctor appointments online right from their phones and helps doctors increase their patient load. Tune in to learn more on this!
Evan Sohn Helps Businesses Recruit Specialized Talents Faster With Virtual Teams of Recruiters and AI job-matching and video technology.
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Evan Sohn, a senior executive with 25+ years of experience in eCommerce at Fortune 500 and start-up environments with a history of rapidly growing businesses and capturing market share. He has expertise in a diverse set of industries, including WIFI, data security, customer relationship management, platform handheld development, and mobile computing. Evan is the Chief Executive Officer of Recruiter.com, a hiring platform for the world’s largest network of recruiters. He has experience in sales Executive and Management roles at companies such as Veea, VeriFone, Brightwire, MessageLabs (acquired by Symantec), Omnipod (acquired by MessageLabs), ReefEdge, and others. He was involved in the first wireless email system and invented the pharmaceutical sales force animation. Tune in to find more on this!
Daniel Vogler Empowers Entrepreneurs to Start and Take Their Own Amazon FBA Businesses to The Next Level
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Daniel Vogler, a serial entrepreneur, mentor and speaker who has dedicated his life to selling on Amazon. He has trained thousands of German-speaking entrepreneurs to start and take their FBA businesses to a higher level. Daniel is the CoFounder and CEO of Amzscale, a team of exclusively qualified eCommerce specialists who have built their own successful Amazon brands. Amzscale builds and scales profitable Amazon Brands for investors. Amzscale has built more than 300 brands and 600 products. Tune in to find more on this!
Dr Robert Bishop Illuminates The Beauty of Being an Engineer And The Kind of Art It Takes To Make Something Clear and Concise
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr Robert Bishop, the Dean of Engineering at the University of South Florida. He was also the Department Chairman, Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics at the University of Texas at Austin and Dean of Engineering at Marquette University. After a successful career, Robert noted the urban beauty and potential of the growing USF campus. He welcomed the challenge to create something new and transformative in the region for the academic institution. He is the Founder, President and CEO of the USF Institute of Applied Engineering. Tune in to learn more on this!
Ruben Figueredo Helps Workers Avoid Traffic and Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle By Offering Electric Mobility
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ruben Figueredo, an experienced entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the cycling and sports industry. He is skilled in retail management, brand partnership, event management, race timing, community relations and sports marketing. Ruben is the Co-founder and COO at Vene Rides, the Micro-EV store. Vene Rides helps riders choose the right Micro-EV and offer post-sale maintenance services. They offer a wide range of electric bikes, electric scooters and electric mopeds. Vene’s expert technicians accommodate repairs to all brands of electric bikes and scooters. Tune in to find more on this!
First Momentum Ventures shares insights on the German, Austrian and Swiss start up scene
Andreas Fischer is a Founding Partner at First Momentum Ventures, a fund that is pioneering pre-seed investments in frontier technology companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, collectively known as the DACH region. There are no fewer than 160 Nobel Prize winners in the region (second only to the US) and ranks fourth in the world on the number of patent applications its innovators file each year. All the ingredients are in place for founders to build game-changing companies and as a "first money in" investor, they provide the first momentum by backing them with the first cheque as well as a broad industry network, world-class mentoring, a strong community and access to further financing.
Instoried is making content the king once more using AI
Content writing is a $400b market but is it being done right? Our guest today Sharmin Ali, founder of Instoried is on a mission to make content the king once more. Instoried provides instant feedback on the written content created by businesses and individuals, as well as tips for improvements to drive greater engagement from the audience. With just a few words to go on, the tool will even create content automatically on your behalf. Instoried has quickly attracted over 120,000 users and revenues have increased 50x in 12 months as it expands into the US.
