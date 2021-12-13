Alex Ince-Cushman Help Customers Lower Energy Bills and Carbon Footprint By Providing Simpler and Affordable Green Energy
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Today, our guest is Alex Ince-Cushman, Co-Founder and CEO of Branch Energy. Branch is a green energy provider that champions intelligent energy management while providing better customer experiences than incumbents. It was founded by a team of tech and energy nerds who saw the chance to make things better by changing the way we use energy. Alex was also the Chief Technology Officer of Just Energy, a company that focuses on essential commodity needs, health and well-being products, and utility conservation. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!
One Pirate Allows Users To Collect Unique Zombie-Based Art Generated From The Designs Of Axman J, A Prolific Digital Artist
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is One Pirate, Co-Founder of Billionaire Zombies Club. Billionaire Zombies Club is a collection of 10,000 unique zombies stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum compatible Polygon network. All zombies are hosted on IPFS. Holding a BZC is like a membership into the club, and with that, you can join smaller and more exclusive communities. Tune in to learn more on this!
Andrew Sobko Explains The Possible Solutions To All The Problems Related To Supply Chain Nowadays
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Andrew Sobko, CEO of CDL 1000 and Forbes Council Member. A supply chain logistics company powered by groundbreaking and AI-driven transportation solutions. He is an entrepreneurial business leader passionate about technology. Sobko has built a reputation on innovation, integrity, sustainability, environmentalism, and philanthropy. His portfolio of professional endeavors touches multiple industries with notable success in artificial intelligence (AI), finance, logistics, and recyclable materials. Tune in to learn more on this!
Arjan Haverhals is Dedicated to Serving Anesthesiologists and Dentists To Help Them Prove Quality Care To Their Patients Through The Milestone Product Platform Technologies
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest today is Arjan Haverhals, President and CEO at Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is committed to advancing the science of computer-controlled drug delivery systems that offer significant efficiency and patient comfort gains for the medical and dentistry fields. Mr. Haverhals brings more than 30 years of sales, marketing, product development, and international expansion experience in the medical device, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. He has been responsible for the growth and profitability of both startups and global leaders, organically and through strategic acquisition. Don’t miss a thing!
Bruce Lucas is Using Technology To Improve The Old School Business Model and Making Something New That is Exiting and More Profitable For The Investors
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bruce Lucas, Founder, and CEO of Slide. Slide is a full-stack insurtech that makes it easy for modern consumers to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide’s cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and Big Data to hyper-personalize, optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Bruce was also the Founder and CEO of Heritage insurance, a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!
Edward Miller Transforms Customer Communication By Providing a Speech Automation and Authentication
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Edward Miller, Founder, and CEO of LumenVox. LumenVox is the leading provider of career-grade voice technology for organizations worldwide. Its software makes the customer experience more compelling by transforming how people interact with applications and systems. Millions of users and thousands of businesses experience LumenVox within proven speech applications every day. Edward is deeply committed to expanding LumenVox’s strategic vision, technology, and business strategies. Tune in to learn more on this!
Natalia Brown Help Consumers Struggling With Crippling Debt Reduce and Pay Off Their Outstanding Balances as Fast as Possible
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Natalia Brown, Chief Client Operations Officer at National Debt Relief. National Debt Relief is the most-trusted and best-rated debt relief option in the country, helping consumers struggling with debt reduce and pay off their balances fast and for the least amount possible. It is A rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an accredited member of the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC), and holds awards as the top debt settlement company from independent sites like Consumer Affairs. Natalia has a demonstrated history working in the financial services industry. Tune in to learn more!
Alexandra Zatarain Explains How Eight Sleep Fuels Human Potential Through Optimal Sleep
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition. Joining us today is Alexandra Zatarain, the Co-Founder and VP of Brand and Marketing at Eight Sleep. Eight is the first sleep fitness company that leverages innovation, technology, and personal biometrics to restore individuals to their peak energy levels each morning. Backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Khosla Ventures and Y Combinator, it was named by Fast company in 2018 as one of the most innovative companies in Consumer Electronics. There is a lot more. Don’t miss this episode!
Alex Crognale Helps Celebrities, Professional athletes, Influencers, and Other Prominent Figures Bring Aid to People and Place With The Greatest Need
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Alex Crognale, a Professional Soccer Player for Birmingham Legion FC of the USL. He is the CEO and Co-Founder of Parichute, a group of philanthropists and celebrities dedicated to helping people and places in need. Alex is also the Co-Founder of VOYCENOW Foundation, a global community of athletes and fans fighting for equality and justice. VOYCENOW is focusing on raising funds to support the next generation: kids. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!
Sebastian Funke Buys, Develops and Scales Direct-to-Consumer Brands for Amazon and Social Media
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Sebastian Funke, Co-Founder and CEO of The Stryze Group, a leading direct-to-consumer brand holding that develops and scales brands for pull e-commerce like Amazon and push e-commerce like Social Media. He is also the Co-Founder and Board Member of Myos, a well-financed and strongly growing Fintech that uses the transparency and the availability of data on e-commerce platforms to take the future sales potential of retail products as a basis for financing decisions. Tune in to learn more on this!
Lars Mueller Explains How SynBiotic Uses The Power of Cannabinoids To Heal Modern World Diseases
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Today, our guest is Lars Mueller, a serial entrepreneur with over ten years of experience in scaling profitable companies. He is the CEO of SynBiotic, the first publicly traded German cannabis company striving to challenge the status quo and bring innovation to the solution of Chronic pain, stress, and sleep issues that affect the health and well-being of millions of people globally. With the buy and build strategy, SynBiotic covers the whole value chain and transforms the healing power of cannabinoids and terpenes into better solutions for complex problems. Tune in to learn more on this!
Jared Jones and Russ Hill Help Successful Executives Grow Their Careers Through Strengthening Their Leadership Effectiveness
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Jared Jones and Russ Hill. They are the Co-Founders of Lone Rock Consulting, a company specializing in helping leaders develop people management skills to accelerate results. Both worked together previously at Partners In Leadership, where they led some of that firm’s biggest culture transformation projects with companies like Ford, Becton Dickinson, Pepsi, Southwest Airlines, Cigna, and Kohler. Their desire to create new content and expand beyond only culture projects led them to create Lone Rock Consulting. Tune in to learn more on this!
Nika Kabiri Uses Data Science To Help Businesses Grow By Understanding Consumer Purchase and Making Better Decisions of Their Own
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Nika Kabiri, a Decision Science Expert who helps people get real, move forward, and minimize regret. She teaches decision science at the University of Washington and has spent over two decades studying how people make decisions in various contexts. Nika is the Founder and Owner of Kabiri Consulting, a straight-shooting, social science-loving and, highly accessible firm that solves businesses challenges using a Decision Science Framework. She is also a Co-Author of the Money Off the table: Decision Science and the Secret to Smarter Investing. Don’t be left behind. Tune in to learn more!
Carl C. Schuessler, Jr. and Taylor Rogers Explain The Journey of Developing an Advisory Group That Has Independent Branches In Between
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Mitigate Partners Carl C. Schuessler, Jr. and Taylor Rogers. Mitigate Partners is a risk management, cost containment, and employee benefits consulting group. It is a partnership of thirty-three employee benefit consulting and brokerage firms that allows local management within a collaborative environment with more than 150 years of combined experience. The team is committed to delivering actively managed EMPLOYER-BUILT Healthcare to replace the archaic passively managed Insurer-Built Healthcare so prominent in the market today. Tune in to learn more!
Tariq Scott Bokhari Promotes Fintech Companies and Talents To Grow The Ecosystem, Making The Carolina Region a Global Fintech Destination
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tariq Bokhari, a serial Fintech entrepreneur who dares to imagine and implement the transformational possibilities of emerging technology. He successfully manages the risk portfolio of institutions exceeding $1.2 trillion in assets during one of the most turbulent financial markets in the world. Tariq is the City Councilman for District 6 in Charlotte and The Executive Director and Founder of Carolina Fintech Hub. A collaboration of heavyweight competitors within the banking and financial services market focused on fueling the future of fintech through talent innovation and outreach. Tune in to learn more on this!
ASMBLE is democratising access to influencers for brands
Online ad spend set to reach $1tn by 2027 as top influencer campaigns yield 20x return on ad spend and influencer marketing spend grows 33.6% year over year. Yet, 98% of influencers are ignored by tech, brands, and influencer platforms. These people are the most valuable and powerful humans on the internet. Today’s guest CEO and co-founder of ASMBLE Nadeem Mazen believes that creators and influencers are the future of advertising because they wield authenticity and unprecedented audience trust. ASMBLE has set out to support the creator economy which is naive in its current state - almost every corner of this brave new world is messy, painful, stressful, and unsustainable for stakeholders on all sides.
Dimitre Kirilov Helps Montway Auto Transport Deliver a 5-Star Vehicle Shipping Experience to Clients By Blending Innovative Logistics Solutions
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest today is Dimitre Kirilov. The President and CEO of Montway Auto Transport, a nationwide auto transport industry arranging shipments for over 140,000 vehicles every year. Montway has built its reputation by delivering superior customer services to individuals as well as corporate clients in the dealership, moving, and relocation, auto auction, and OEM industries. After joining the Company in 2010, Dimitre helped drive Montway’s growth and success by demonstrating innovation in growing the retail market. Don’t miss a thing!
Anish Mohammad Has Seen The Future of Cryptography And Shares How Quantum Computing Will Collide With Blockchain
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Anish Mohammad is the co-founder and CTO of Pantherprotocol. He has been an early advisor to Ripple, a reviewer of the Ethereum Orange paper, advised proticols including Boson and Ocean. His technical expertise has shaped the blockchain community, and he has seen the future of cryptography and knows where it's going. Want to know more? Then tune in to find out!
Rachel Friedman Helps Companies Uncover What Makes Them Special, Leveraging Their Secret Sauce As a Source of Competitive Advantage To Win
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Rachel Friedman, 30 years experienced professional dedicated to building brands through the lens of culture. She is the Founder and CEO of TENSPACE, a revolving brick-and-mortar store telling the untold stories of rising online brands. Every two months, TANSPACE completely transforms to immerse you in a different brand’s untold story with a unique and interactive showcase. Rachael is also the Founder and CEO of TENFOLD Brand, an award-winning strategy and creative firm that reveals and reflects the magic of brand and culture. They enable clients to live the brand through the creation of an inspired culture narrative and branded space. Don’t miss this episode! You will learn a lot!
Vino Jeyapalan Helps Dogs Live Longer, Healthier and, Happier By Providing Fresh Dog Foods Right To Client’s Doorstep
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Vino Jeyapalan, Founder and CEO of Kabo, a Canadian company focused on helping dogs live healthier, happier and, longer lives. To receive fresh meals from Kabo, you have to fill out a quick questionnaire from their website. They will then recommend a meal plan for your dog based on its age, weight, entry-level and, breed. You will choose up to two recipes for your dog. Kabo will then deliver portioned meals right to your doorstep. Vino is also a Board Member of Forbes U30, the world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise. Tune in to learn more on this!
Severence MacLaughlin Addresses Business and Economic Challenges for Large Fortune 500 Companies by Building Sentient and Semi-sentient Systems of Intelligence
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Severence MacLaughlin, Founder, and CEO at DeLorean Artificial Intelligence, which produces sentient and semi-sentient systems of intelligence for Sales, CPG, Financial Services, Healthcare, Life sciences, and Natural Resources markets. DAI has successfully submitted and holds Patent Pending rights on a number of Predictive and Interventive AI capabilities. Dr. MacLaughlin is one of the top-ranked Life Sciences/Healthcare Data Scientists globally (Ranked top 20 Life Sciences Data Scientists.) He has delivered over 40 new disruptive technologies and implemented systems of intelligence resulting in over $1.8B in net present value to customers and an estimated $8B ROI over the next five years. Tune in to learn more on this!
Evan Marwell Help Close Down The Digital Divide for The 18 Million Households That Have Access to The Internet But Can’t Afford to Connect
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Evan Marwell, Founder, and CEO at EducatioSuperHighway, a national non-profit organization that helps solve one of the biggest problems facing public schools in America - the digital divide. It focuses on America’s most unconnected communities, where more than 25% of people don’t have access to the internet. In partnership with governors from all 50 states along with federal policymakers and other education broadband stakeholders, they have connected 99% of America’s 47 million K-12 students. EducationSuperHighway has accomplished its mission by adopting strategies that accelerated its path to scale. Don’t miss this out!
Rakesh Loonkar Offers Identity and Authentication Solutions to Organizations Preventing Them From Losing Billions of Dollars Due to Identity Fraud
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest today is Rakesh Loonkar, Co-Founder and President of Transmit Security, a company that powers businesses with the most advanced identity solutions. It was founded in 2014 with the aim of changing the identity security space. Since then, it has overgrown to meet the demand of the growing AIM space. Rakesh leads the sales teams, services, support, and pre-sales engineering. As an active voice, pioneer, and mentor in the cyber industry, Rakesh has personally invested in many promising cybersecurity start-ups which have evolved into industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, Trusteer, and zScaler. He is also the Director Board Of Directors, apiiro. Tune in to learn more on this!
How Toplyne is helping freemium businesses accelerate growth
Today’s guest is Toplyne cofounder Ruchin Kulkarni who shares his insights on the evolution of the product-led growth approach and how to extract value from freemium users. Toplyne is able to provide intelligence on which customers are most likely to want to move from the freemium model to paid-for services. Toplyne’s tools study the way in which customers are using the company’s software, identifying the usage behaviours that indicate a higher propensity to become a paying customer.
Karen Grinzaid Helps People Thinking of Starting or Expanding a Family Determine The Risk for Having a Child With a Genetic Disease
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Karen Grinzaid, a Genetic Counselor at Emory University, a private university of international reach where courageous ideas achieve positive transformation in the world. She is also the Executive Director of JScreen, a genetic screening and education program offering comprehensive, at-home testing on saliva, based on Emory University School of Medicine. Karen has extensive experience in genetic counseling and testing, clinical care, and clinical research. Tune in to learn more on this!
Tessa White Accelerates Businesses By Helping Companies Design Effect People Strategies and Increases Workforce Engagement
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tessa White, an HR professional with 20+ years of experience in the field. Leading HR in Fortune 50 companies as well as small start-ups to mid-sized organizations. She has a passion for filling in puzzle pieces of talent to create cohesive teams and likes working for companies with a penchant for experimentation. Tessa is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Job Doctor, a company dedicated to moving employee performance from average to extraordinary and building strong company leaders with highly engaged employees. She is recognized nationwide as a media expert on people strategy and career navigation and has been published in Forbes. Don’t miss this out!
Mickey Fain Help Measure, Design, and Install Premium Window Coverings for Clients
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mickey Fain, Founder, and President at Stoneside Blinds and Shades, the nation’s fastest-growing custom window coverings company. They have achieved this rapid growth by offering high-end custom style to our customers, personally delivered by industry-leading Design Consultants and Installation Technicians. They manufacture everything in America and operate in 13 markets across the States. Stoneside’s team members provide a fiver-star window covering experience by embodying core values: honesty, passion, innovation, positivity, and generosity. Mickey was also the Founder and CEO of the Colorado CEO Forum, guiding the organization's long-term development. Tune in to learn more on this!
Jeff Lavelle Provides Accounting and Consulting Services to Restaurants Nationwide
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jeff Lavelle, the Founder, and CEO of Strictly Restaurants, a full-service accounting operational, day-to-day cash flow management, and hospitality consulting company created to maximize profitability and growth for your restaurant. They specialize in operations, consulting services and, accounting solutions for businesses within the hospitality sector. Before this, Jeff spent more than 24 years in the hospitality industry as a Restaurant Controller. Don’t miss out on this episode!
Zach Harris Enables Quick and Simple Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) Deployment For Companies of All Sizes
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Our guest today is Zach Harris, Founder, and CEO of benefitbay™. A first-of-its-kind tool that gives employees the power to buy the best benefits for their families while reducing effort and expense from employers and their brokers. With a perfect marriage of specific aspects of new legislation called ICHRA (Individual Health Reimbursement Arrangement) and an easy to deploy end to end platform that includes; plan design, compliance and, banking, benefitbay™ delivers the very best individual benefit offering for today's workforce available in the market. Zach was also the Managing Director of the Milliman technical consultants and actuarial team to launch an ICHRA administration platform. Tune in to find more!
Bryon Kroger Helped Spearhead Digital Transformation, Adoption of Technology, and Find Faster Solutions To Problems Inside The Air Force
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bryon Kroger, an Intelligence Officer turned software company founder. He served as COO for Project Kessel Run at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Having been on the receiving end of poor software from the DoD for seven years, Bryon has a deep appreciation for just how steep the cost of delay can be measured not just in dollars but often in lives. His passion for reducing that cost led him to the acquisition community, where he embarked on a cloud-native journey for intelligence systems using PCF. Bryon has made a career of presenting to the highest levels of military leadership on topics ranging from national security to DevOps. Tune in to learn more!
