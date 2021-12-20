Tom Fairey Allows Competitors To Play Their Favourite Online Games For Cash and Prices
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Joining us today is Tom Fairey, Founder and Head Coach at Stakester. Stakeater is an esports mobile app connecting players who want to test their skills by playing their favorite games for money and prizes. He is also the host of The Back Yourself Show that gives clear and actionable advice from the best founders and investors on how to back yourself and make a rocketship startup. Tom is obsessed with the notion that through consistency, commitment, and continual learning, anyone, including a loser, can achieve anything. Tune in to learn more on this!
Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Taimur Rashid Provides Innovative Financing and Support to All Sectors of The Mobility Industry Worldwide
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Taimur Rashid, CEO of Auto1 FT. Auto 1 Fintech bundles all relevant financial solutions for car dealers in a fully digital, fast, and straightforward environment. Its main aim is to make automobile financing in both B2B and B2C sectors simple, fast, and above all digital. Auto 1 FT was founded in late 2017 and currently operates in Germany, France, and Australia. Don’ be left behind. Tune in to learn more!
Haseeb Budhani Helps Enterprise Platform Teams Create a Modern Operations Practice to Support Their Modern Infrastructure
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Haseeb Budhani, Co-Founder and CEO of Rafay Systems. Rafay Kubernetes cluster management, modern application deploy, and operations at scale. The platform enables development operations and site reliability engineering teams to govern, manage and monitor multiple Kubernetes environments running on-premise, in the cloud, or at the Edge. Rafay accelerates platform team productivity resulting in faster deployments, lower MTTR, and faster time-to-market for new business capabilities. Tune in to learn more!
Dr. R. Kay Green Provides E-learning, Course Development, Instructional Design, and Digital Performances Development Training
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. R. Kay Green, E-learning Developer, Senior Instructional Designer, and E-consultant. She has a 10+ years history of providing high-quality, innovative expertise through cutting-edge instructional design, course development, Instructor-Led Training (ILT), and Computer-Based Training (CBT). Dr. Kay is certified in Instructional Design, Online Instruction, and Quality Matters with progressive roles in higher education, government and, corporations. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!
M. Patrick Carroll Acquire Properties That Exhibit Attractive Long-Term Investment Characteristics, and Improve The Performance of These Properties Using Talented and Passionate Professionals
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is M. Patrick Carroll, Founder, and CEO of CARROLL and a nationally recognized leader in the real estate industry. CARROLL is a national real estate investment company that combines the infrastructure and abilities of an institutional investor with the best-in-class team of real estate operations professionals. This unique combination of skills has allowed CARROLL to become a top national real estate owner and operator. CARROLL’s investment strategy utilizes in-house capabilities to unlock value in properties that we perceive as underperforming and undervalued. Tune in to learn more!
Tom Fairey Allows Competitors To Play Their Favourite Online Games For Cash and Prices
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Joining us today is Tom Fairey, Founder and Head Coach at Stakester. Stakeater is an esports mobile app connecting players who want to test their skills by playing their favorite games for money and prizes. He is also the host of The Back Yourself Show that gives clear and actionable advice from the best founders and investors on how to back yourself and make a rocketship startup. Tom is obsessed with the notion that through consistency, commitment, and continual learning, anyone, including a loser, can achieve anything. Tune in to learn more on this!
Alicia Waters Connects The Creative Work of Artisans and Designers to People and Places Around The World
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Alicia Waters, Chief Marketing Officer at Crate and Barrel. Crate and Barrel is an industry leading home furnishing specialty retailer, helping people love how they live in moments that matter. It includes Crate and Barrel, Crate and Kids, CB2, and Hudson and Grace. Alicia has a 20+ years track record of driving online, retail, and mobile growth through exceptional consumer insights, strategies, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more on this!
Edmundo Gonzalez Empowers Better Living Through a Smart Health Plan Services System That Transforms People’s Health Plan Into a Health Empowerment Tool
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Edmundo Gonzalez, Co-Founder, and CEO at Marpai Health. Marpai is a technology company providing an AI-powered alternative to traditional TPAs (third-party administrators), serving self-funded health plans that account for over $1T in health claims each year and cover 95 million Americans. It uses advanced technologies, including deep learning models, to drive healthcare costs down and health outcomes up. Edmundo is also an established technology entrepreneur and investor in private and publicly traded companies with several decades of experience. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!
Gust Kepler Explains the Genesis of the BlackBoxStocks, an App for Stock and Options Traders of All Levels
Welcome to another level of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Gust Kepler, Co-Founder, and CEO of Blackboxstocks Inc. Blackboxstocks, is a fintech and social media hybrid that provides real-time market analytics and news for its users. The platform employs predictive technology enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatile and unusual market activity that can rapidly change a stock’s price. Their servers, located in close proximity to the NYSE, NASDAQ, and Options exchanges, drive proprietary algorithms at near light speed. Tune in to learn more about Blackboxstocks!
Mike Marden Helps Businesses Take Their Great Idea To Grand Opening By Selecting The Location, Designing, Permitting, Building, and Opening Its Doors
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mike Marden, Founder of WDS Architecture. WDS Architecture is a boutique Commercial Architecture office specializing in tenant improvements and new Commercial Buildings throughout the Metro Phoenix area. It is best known for helping business owners put together drawings for their location and then assisting them with permits for the construction. Having worked for nearly 30 years in “building project” table development, construction, and design, Mike shares advice and guides people as they set out in building-related endeavors. Tune in to learn more on this!
Wade Brooks Provides Healthy, Delicious, and Convenience Organic Bars with Natural Ingredient Such as Ginger, Lemon, Raspberry, Vanilla, Kale, Coffee, and Cacao
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Joining us today is Wade Brooks, the CEO at LivBars, a food manufacturing and selling company that provides organic bars free from gluten, soy, corn, nuts, GMOs, and preservatives. Wade is also the Founding Board Member of The Greater Sum Foundation, a 501(c)3 foundation supporting innovation in the nonprofit sector by providing funding, subject matter, expertise, networking, and professional development opportunities to scalable early-stage nonprofits. Tune in to learn more on this!
One Pirate Allows Users To Collect Unique Zombie-Based Art Generated From The Designs Of Axman J, A Prolific Digital Artist
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is One Pirate, Co-Founder of Billionaire Zombies Club. Billionaire Zombies Club is a collection of 10,000 unique zombies stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum compatible Polygon network. All zombies are hosted on IPFS. Holding a BZC is like a membership into the club, and with that, you can join smaller and more exclusive communities. Tune in to learn more on this!
Alex Ince-Cushman Help Customers Lower Energy Bills and Carbon Footprint By Providing Simpler and Affordable Green Energy
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Today, our guest is Alex Ince-Cushman, Co-Founder and CEO of Branch Energy. Branch is a green energy provider that champions intelligent energy management while providing better customer experiences than incumbents. It was founded by a team of tech and energy nerds who saw the chance to make things better by changing the way we use energy. Alex was also the Chief Technology Officer of Just Energy, a company that focuses on essential commodity needs, health and well-being products, and utility conservation. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!
Andrew Sobko Explains The Possible Solutions To All The Problems Related To Supply Chain Nowadays
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Andrew Sobko, CEO of CDL 1000 and Forbes Council Member. A supply chain logistics company powered by groundbreaking and AI-driven transportation solutions. He is an entrepreneurial business leader passionate about technology. Sobko has built a reputation on innovation, integrity, sustainability, environmentalism, and philanthropy. His portfolio of professional endeavors touches multiple industries with notable success in artificial intelligence (AI), finance, logistics, and recyclable materials. Tune in to learn more on this!
Arjan Haverhals is Dedicated to Serving Anesthesiologists and Dentists To Help Them Prove Quality Care To Their Patients Through The Milestone Product Platform Technologies
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest today is Arjan Haverhals, President and CEO at Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is committed to advancing the science of computer-controlled drug delivery systems that offer significant efficiency and patient comfort gains for the medical and dentistry fields. Mr. Haverhals brings more than 30 years of sales, marketing, product development, and international expansion experience in the medical device, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. He has been responsible for the growth and profitability of both startups and global leaders, organically and through strategic acquisition. Don’t miss a thing!
Bruce Lucas is Using Technology To Improve The Old School Business Model and Making Something New That is Exiting and More Profitable For The Investors
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Bruce Lucas, Founder, and CEO of Slide. Slide is a full-stack insurtech that makes it easy for modern consumers to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide’s cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and Big Data to hyper-personalize, optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Bruce was also the Founder and CEO of Heritage insurance, a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!
Edward Miller Transforms Customer Communication By Providing a Speech Automation and Authentication
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Edward Miller, Founder, and CEO of LumenVox. LumenVox is the leading provider of career-grade voice technology for organizations worldwide. Its software makes the customer experience more compelling by transforming how people interact with applications and systems. Millions of users and thousands of businesses experience LumenVox within proven speech applications every day. Edward is deeply committed to expanding LumenVox’s strategic vision, technology, and business strategies. Tune in to learn more on this!
Natalia Brown Help Consumers Struggling With Crippling Debt Reduce and Pay Off Their Outstanding Balances as Fast as Possible
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Natalia Brown, Chief Client Operations Officer at National Debt Relief. National Debt Relief is the most-trusted and best-rated debt relief option in the country, helping consumers struggling with debt reduce and pay off their balances fast and for the least amount possible. It is A rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an accredited member of the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC), and holds awards as the top debt settlement company from independent sites like Consumer Affairs. Natalia has a demonstrated history working in the financial services industry. Tune in to learn more!
Alexandra Zatarain Explains How Eight Sleep Fuels Human Potential Through Optimal Sleep
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition. Joining us today is Alexandra Zatarain, the Co-Founder and VP of Brand and Marketing at Eight Sleep. Eight is the first sleep fitness company that leverages innovation, technology, and personal biometrics to restore individuals to their peak energy levels each morning. Backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Khosla Ventures and Y Combinator, it was named by Fast company in 2018 as one of the most innovative companies in Consumer Electronics. There is a lot more. Don’t miss this episode!
Alex Crognale Helps Celebrities, Professional athletes, Influencers, and Other Prominent Figures Bring Aid to People and Place With The Greatest Need
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Alex Crognale, a Professional Soccer Player for Birmingham Legion FC of the USL. He is the CEO and Co-Founder of Parichute, a group of philanthropists and celebrities dedicated to helping people and places in need. Alex is also the Co-Founder of VOYCENOW Foundation, a global community of athletes and fans fighting for equality and justice. VOYCENOW is focusing on raising funds to support the next generation: kids. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!
Sebastian Funke Buys, Develops and Scales Direct-to-Consumer Brands for Amazon and Social Media
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Sebastian Funke, Co-Founder and CEO of The Stryze Group, a leading direct-to-consumer brand holding that develops and scales brands for pull e-commerce like Amazon and push e-commerce like Social Media. He is also the Co-Founder and Board Member of Myos, a well-financed and strongly growing Fintech that uses the transparency and the availability of data on e-commerce platforms to take the future sales potential of retail products as a basis for financing decisions. Tune in to learn more on this!
Lars Mueller Explains How SynBiotic Uses The Power of Cannabinoids To Heal Modern World Diseases
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Today, our guest is Lars Mueller, a serial entrepreneur with over ten years of experience in scaling profitable companies. He is the CEO of SynBiotic, the first publicly traded German cannabis company striving to challenge the status quo and bring innovation to the solution of Chronic pain, stress, and sleep issues that affect the health and well-being of millions of people globally. With the buy and build strategy, SynBiotic covers the whole value chain and transforms the healing power of cannabinoids and terpenes into better solutions for complex problems. Tune in to learn more on this!
Jared Jones and Russ Hill Help Successful Executives Grow Their Careers Through Strengthening Their Leadership Effectiveness
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Jared Jones and Russ Hill. They are the Co-Founders of Lone Rock Consulting, a company specializing in helping leaders develop people management skills to accelerate results. Both worked together previously at Partners In Leadership, where they led some of that firm’s biggest culture transformation projects with companies like Ford, Becton Dickinson, Pepsi, Southwest Airlines, Cigna, and Kohler. Their desire to create new content and expand beyond only culture projects led them to create Lone Rock Consulting. Tune in to learn more on this!
Nika Kabiri Uses Data Science To Help Businesses Grow By Understanding Consumer Purchase and Making Better Decisions of Their Own
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Nika Kabiri, a Decision Science Expert who helps people get real, move forward, and minimize regret. She teaches decision science at the University of Washington and has spent over two decades studying how people make decisions in various contexts. Nika is the Founder and Owner of Kabiri Consulting, a straight-shooting, social science-loving and, highly accessible firm that solves businesses challenges using a Decision Science Framework. She is also a Co-Author of the Money Off the table: Decision Science and the Secret to Smarter Investing. Don’t be left behind. Tune in to learn more!
Carl C. Schuessler, Jr. and Taylor Rogers Explain The Journey of Developing an Advisory Group That Has Independent Branches In Between
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Mitigate Partners Carl C. Schuessler, Jr. and Taylor Rogers. Mitigate Partners is a risk management, cost containment, and employee benefits consulting group. It is a partnership of thirty-three employee benefit consulting and brokerage firms that allows local management within a collaborative environment with more than 150 years of combined experience. The team is committed to delivering actively managed EMPLOYER-BUILT Healthcare to replace the archaic passively managed Insurer-Built Healthcare so prominent in the market today. Tune in to learn more!
Tariq Scott Bokhari Promotes Fintech Companies and Talents To Grow The Ecosystem, Making The Carolina Region a Global Fintech Destination
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tariq Bokhari, a serial Fintech entrepreneur who dares to imagine and implement the transformational possibilities of emerging technology. He successfully manages the risk portfolio of institutions exceeding $1.2 trillion in assets during one of the most turbulent financial markets in the world. Tariq is the City Councilman for District 6 in Charlotte and The Executive Director and Founder of Carolina Fintech Hub. A collaboration of heavyweight competitors within the banking and financial services market focused on fueling the future of fintech through talent innovation and outreach. Tune in to learn more on this!
Sponsored: ASMBLE is democratising access to influencers for brands
Online ad spend set to reach $1tn by 2027 as top influencer campaigns yield 20x return on ad spend and influencer marketing spend grows 33.6% year over year. Yet, 98% of influencers are ignored by tech, brands, and influencer platforms. These people are the most valuable and powerful humans on the internet. Today’s guest CEO and co-founder of ASMBLE Nadeem Mazen believes that creators and influencers are the future of advertising because they wield authenticity and unprecedented audience trust. ASMBLE has set out to support the creator economy which is naive in its current state - almost every corner of this brave new world is messy, painful, stressful, and unsustainable for stakeholders on all sides.
Dimitre Kirilov Helps Montway Auto Transport Deliver a 5-Star Vehicle Shipping Experience to Clients By Blending Innovative Logistics Solutions
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest today is Dimitre Kirilov. The President and CEO of Montway Auto Transport, a nationwide auto transport industry arranging shipments for over 140,000 vehicles every year. Montway has built its reputation by delivering superior customer services to individuals as well as corporate clients in the dealership, moving, and relocation, auto auction, and OEM industries. After joining the Company in 2010, Dimitre helped drive Montway’s growth and success by demonstrating innovation in growing the retail market. Don’t miss a thing!
Anish Mohammad Has Seen The Future of Cryptography And Shares How Quantum Computing Will Collide With Blockchain
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Anish Mohammad is the co-founder and CTO of Pantherprotocol. He has been an early advisor to Ripple, a reviewer of the Ethereum Orange paper, advised proticols including Boson and Ocean. His technical expertise has shaped the blockchain community, and he has seen the future of cryptography and knows where it's going. Want to know more? Then tune in to find out!
Rachel Friedman Helps Companies Uncover What Makes Them Special, Leveraging Their Secret Sauce As a Source of Competitive Advantage To Win
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Rachel Friedman, 30 years experienced professional dedicated to building brands through the lens of culture. She is the Founder and CEO of TENSPACE, a revolving brick-and-mortar store telling the untold stories of rising online brands. Every two months, TANSPACE completely transforms to immerse you in a different brand’s untold story with a unique and interactive showcase. Rachael is also the Founder and CEO of TENFOLD Brand, an award-winning strategy and creative firm that reveals and reflects the magic of brand and culture. They enable clients to live the brand through the creation of an inspired culture narrative and branded space. Don’t miss this episode! You will learn a lot!
Vino Jeyapalan Helps Dogs Live Longer, Healthier and, Happier By Providing Fresh Dog Foods Right To Client’s Doorstep
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Vino Jeyapalan, Founder and CEO of Kabo, a Canadian company focused on helping dogs live healthier, happier and, longer lives. To receive fresh meals from Kabo, you have to fill out a quick questionnaire from their website. They will then recommend a meal plan for your dog based on its age, weight, entry-level and, breed. You will choose up to two recipes for your dog. Kabo will then deliver portioned meals right to your doorstep. Vino is also a Board Member of Forbes U30, the world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise. Tune in to learn more on this!
Tom Fairey Allows Competitors To Play Their Favourite Online Games For Cash and Prices
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast. Joining us today is Tom Fairey, Founder and Head Coach at Stakester. Stakeater is an esports mobile app connecting players who want to test their skills by playing their favorite games for money and prizes. He is also the host of The Back Yourself Show that gives clear and actionable advice from the best founders and investors on how to back yourself and make a rocketship startup. Tom is obsessed with the notion that through consistency, commitment, and continual learning, anyone, including a loser, can achieve anything. Tune in to learn more on this!