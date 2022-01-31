Action and Ambition
Liam J Ryan Success Story Of Learning Resistance, Commitment, Overcoming Rejection, Reading People and, Building Desire
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Liam J Ryan, Entrepreneur, Investor, Mentor, and International Speaker. He is the Co-Founder of Assets for Life, a property business and wealth education Company based in the UK dedicated to helping new and existing property investors and entrepreneurs accelerate their success through world-class training, mentorship, strategies, tools, and resources. Liam comes from a very humble background. However, he managed to turn that to his advantage. Tune in to learn more!