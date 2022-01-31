TransPerfect Provides Language Services and Technology Solutions For Businesses Globally

Action and Ambition
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Phil Shawe, President, and CEO of TransPerfect. TransPerfect is a global family of companies and the world’s largest privately-held provider of language and business services. Under Phil’s leadership, TransPerfect has received numerous awards and distinctions. It is a seven-time honoree of the Inc. 5000 Award, a six-time honoree of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and has multiple Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Tune in to learn more on this!