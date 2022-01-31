Action and Ambition
Vision Marine Technologies Strives to Change The Problem of Waterway Pollution By Distributing The Boating Industry With Electric Power
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Alexandre Mongeon, the CEO and Director of Vision Marine Technologies. Vision Marine Technologies is the world’s leader in electrifying waterways and reducing pollution with the first fully electric outboard motor that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high-efficiency motor. A business meeting with real estate powerhouse Robert Ghetti in 2014 led to acquiring CEBC and working in restoring, building boats, and turning them into floating works of art. Alex quickly realized the impact and importance of electrifying waterways worldwide, hence the birth of Vision Marine Technologies. Tune in to learn more on this!