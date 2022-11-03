Robin Rivera Guides Spiritual Leaders To Own and Share Their Unique Medicine In a Revolutionary Way

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Robin Rivera. A Soul-Centered Success and Leadership Coach, Inspirational Speaker, Yoga teacher, and healing circle facilitator. She is a Certified Life Coach that helps people wake up, heal and co-create an exhilarating life doing what they love. Robin is a Consultant and Trainer at RobinRiveralgnites.com. Since graduating from UC Berkeley with a BA in social welfare, she joined the survivor movement as an independent consultant, advocate, writer, and speaker with a survivor’s perspective and expertise. Tune in to learn more on this!