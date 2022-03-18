Action and Ambition
Jimmy Esparza Helps Home Owners Save Money On Electricity Bills By Generating Power Through Solar
In this episode, we are joined by Jimmy Esparza, an entrepreneur who dedicates his time mainly to the solar industry. He is the CEO of Renewable Power, the best local solar company serving hundreds of smart homeowners who want to transition to solar, which is now saving money and taking control over the rising energy costs. They are leading the solar revolution with a local experience, making the process of going solar a smooth, efficient, and highly lucrative experience. Tune in to learn more!