Action and Ambition
RangeMe adds direct purchasing to product discovery and sourcing for retail buyers
In today’s episode we meet Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe – the world’s largest platform connecting retail buyers and suppliers around the world. Starting with independent and regional US retailers, RangeMe has introduced the capability to discover and buy close to 1m products directly from over 200,000 suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Meanwhile, suppliers on RangeMe will be able to open a new direct sales channel for their products and brands. We learn about the evolution of RangeMe and what this means for the industry. Tune in for more.