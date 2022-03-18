Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Indi Wijay On Creating Opportunities For Humans To Monetize Content Without Ever Posting The Content
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Indi Wijay, Founder and CEO of MyCutTV, the first and only social media app to create opportunities for the users to earn money by uploading video content in a social media outlet, free of advertisements. Viewers pay a nominal onetime OnDemand fee, set by the creator of the video, to access the video content, providing an opportunity for the user to make money. The content on MyCutTV shall be any legal digital media that is social, educational, or informational. Tune in to learn more on this!
Play
Title
Daniel Saunders On Using Innovation To Make The World a Better Place
Takuya Davis Helps Organizations Achieve Their Long Term Goals By Providing A Turnkey Recruiting Service
Rotem Eylor On Thinking Ahead and Finding More Opportunities For Your Business
Peter Bray Helps Grow Brands Uniquely In This Competitive Era!
Justin Huddy Helps Save Lives By Delivering Customers With Accurate and Trustworthy Healthcare Information On Time
Dr. Boyce Watkins Provides The Black Community With Affordable Business Education
Josh Burns Helps Young Entrepreneurs Prosper By Providing The Guidelines and Blueprint They Need To Succeed
RangeMe adds direct purchasing to product discovery and sourcing for retail buyers
TrustVibes Makes NFTs Go Viral!
Indi Wijay On Creating Opportunities For Humans To Monetize Content Without Ever Posting The Content
Jimmy Esparza Helps Home Owners Save Money On Electricity Bills By Generating Power Through Solar
Rakefet Phillips and Pam Miniati Help Israel Based Startups Launch and Succeed In The United States
Mo Rafi Helps Investors Get Out Of Debt and Increase Their Cash Flow
The Kohlbecker Brothers are leading Industrial Architecture into the Digital Age
Robin Rivera Guides Spiritual Leaders To Own and Share Their Unique Medicine In a Revolutionary Way
Austin Cohen Makes Fitness Accessible To Everyone
Teresa Heath-Wareing Empowers Amazing Entrepreneurs Build Businesses They Love
J. Scott Scheel Helps Others Achieve Their Dreams Through Real Estate Investing
OnlyGems Brings Asset-Backed NFTs To Market, Leverages The Polygon Network and, Reduces Friction In The Multi-Billion Dollar Asset Class
Gregory Gopman Makes Web3 Easy To Use For Everyone
Shalen De Silva and Jake Keteyian on Helping People Reclaim a Smoke-Free Or Vape-Free Lifestyle
Vanessa Dawson Helps Nourish Green Spaces and Empower Home Gardeners By Offering a Range of Biological Controls and Stimulants
Cole Gordon On Providing Veteran Salespeople For Businesses
Bloom Health Helps Businesses Stay Operational By Providing Customized Turnkey Solutions
Dr. Amol Soin Helps Treat Chronic Pain Without Addictive Pain Killers
Unsigned Artist NFT Releases Premium NFT Collections
Meet investing app Infina, the ‘Robinhood of Vietnam’
Donna Loughlin Helps Change How We Live In The Future By Working With Visionaries
Tim Moore and Jon Da Vila Uses XR in Film Production To Build Emotional Connection With The Viewer
Ryan Mathie Helps Coaches Create More High Paying clients and Develop Unshakable Self Belief

All Series

Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers

On the new Restaurant Influencers podcast, leaders in the restaurant and hospitality space share their secrets to Smartphone Storytelling and how to be found online.
More Details
That Will Never Work

That Will Never Work

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
More Details
One Day With Jon Bier

One Day With Jon Bier

Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
More Details
Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits and mindsets of extraordinary people.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

Indi Wijay On Creating Opportunities For Humans To Monetize Content Without Ever Posting The Content
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Indi Wijay, Founder and CEO of MyCutTV, the first and only social media app to create opportunities for the users to earn money by uploading video content in a social media outlet, free of advertisements. Viewers pay a nominal onetime OnDemand fee, set by the creator of the video, to access the video content, providing an opportunity for the user to make money. The content on MyCutTV shall be any legal digital media that is social, educational, or informational. Tune in to learn more on this!