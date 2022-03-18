



Action and Ambition

Indi Wijay On Creating Opportunities For Humans To Monetize Content Without Ever Posting The Content

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Indi Wijay, Founder and CEO of MyCutTV, the first and only social media app to create opportunities for the users to earn money by uploading video content in a social media outlet, free of advertisements. Viewers pay a nominal onetime OnDemand fee, set by the creator of the video, to access the video content, providing an opportunity for the user to make money. The content on MyCutTV shall be any legal digital media that is social, educational, or informational. Tune in to learn more on this!