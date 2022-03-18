Action and Ambition
Justin Huddy Helps Save Lives By Delivering Customers With Accurate and Trustworthy Healthcare Information On Time
In this episode, we are joined by Justin Huddy, Founder, and CEO at Radius care, the only platform using de-identified user health care data to locate and define the best medical options and procedures specific to the medical conditions of the user. With Radius Care, facts, outcomes, cost information, and social support are delivered automatically to the newly diagnosed patients, eliminating guesswork and leading to faster, more accurate diagnosis, better prognosis, and payer cost savings. Prior to Radius Care, Justin Founded MediVault, a platform designed to collect, store, and transfer consumer health data. Tune in to learn more!