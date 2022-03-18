Action and Ambition
Dr. Boyce Watkins Provides The Black Community With Affordable Business Education
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Boyce Watkins, Founder and CEO of The Black Business School, a low-cost, high-quality alternative to overpriced college tuition. Leveraging the extensive experience of faculty members who have taught at universities around the world, The Black Business School serves the black community by providing access to strong business education in a way that is affordable to anyone. Tune in to learn more!