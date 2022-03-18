Action and Ambition
Daniel Saunders On Using Innovation To Make The World a Better Place
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Daniel Saunders, CEO at L Marks, a company that supports businesses to achieve their strategic goals through delivering a portfolio of innovation initiatives. Trained as a software engineer with an MSc in Computer Science, he previously held roles at Symbian OS, acquired by Nokia, and Global Research and Consulting, acquired by ICAP plc. For almost 20 years, Daniel has designed, discovered or integrated the latest technological advances into large complex organisations. Before L Marks, Daniel served as Chief of Staff for Economic Development at the Israeli Embassy. Tune in to learn more on this!