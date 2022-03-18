Action and Ambition
Rotem Eylor On Thinking Ahead and Finding More Opportunities For Your Business
In today’s episode, we are joined by Rotem Eylor, Founder and CEO at Republic Floor, one of the top nationwide manufacturers & distributors of Hard surfaces - Waterproof vinyl, SPC, Hardwood & Laminate Flooring. Catering to Large Commercial projects, Hospitality, flooring stores & chains, architects, Designers & Builders. Eylor has achieved great success through hard work and dedication and has proven that with the right mindset, all can be achieved. Tune in to learn more on this!