Action and Ambition
Peter Bray Helps Grow Brands Uniquely In This Competitive Era!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Peter Bray, Founder, and CEO of Bray and Co Advertising, a multi-award-winning integrated strategy, media, and creative agency specializing in launch and re-launch, working with some of the most dynamic, well-known brands like Tide, Brooklyn Brewery, Portacool, and more. He was also the Managing Director of Molio, which had great success in working with multiple companies such as Procter & Gamble, Wilson Staff, and Coca-Cola. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!