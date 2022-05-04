Action and Ambition
Volition America Unites People Profoundly, Passionately and Authentically Through Strategic Brand Collaboration That Share Patriotic Values
In this episode, we are joined with John Sapiente, CEO of Volition America, which started in 2016 to drive great choices, celebrate/unite this country as well raise money and awareness to help our fallen soldier's families through Folds of Honor. Volition is the most empowering force in the world. It is the power of choice. John is also the President of Trident Manufacturing, a company that provides turnkey manufacturing services to a broad range of medical OEMs. Tune in to learn more!